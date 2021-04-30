Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Lovechild?

Was Jennifer Aniston ‘blindsided’ by the news that Brad Pitt has a secret lovechild? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop revisits the story.

Jennifer Aniston Shocked By News Of Brad Pitt’s Lovechild?

One year ago, NW published the story that big news had broken for Brad Pitt. The magazine insisted that Pitt had “quite a few hookups with British women while filming Interview with the Vampire in the UK.” Apparently, it had recently been discovered that Pitt’s dalliances resulted in a lovechild. The tabloid also relies on an old picture of Pitt holding a baby as alleged proof of a secret child.

The publication insisted that the revelation was troubling for Pitt’s girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston. The tabloid’s insider insisted that the real problem of the breaking news is over whether or not “things with Jen could survive such a bombshell.” The magazine assures readers that the recently reunited pair likely wouldn’t let this hiccup change things. The inside source insists that Aniston would not let the shocking revelation “ruin what she and Brad have.”

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Staying Strong?

So, is it true that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been working on their relationship amid the news that he has a secret lovechild? Absolutely not, and not a word of that allegation is true.

First off, the tabloid cover showing Pitt holding a baby is not proof that he’s been hiding a lovechild all these years. The picture is actually him holding his daughter Shiloh shortly after she was born and is not related to the magazine’s allegations in the slightest.

The tabloid provided no evidence for its claims other than a sketchy “insider.” The most detailed the publication gets about the whole ordeal is that Pitt had a few flings in the UK many years ago. The baseless claim hardly serves as proof of any lovechild.

Finally, the biggest and oldest lie the tabloid told was that Pitt and Aniston are even together. Tabloids tell this same story so often that they don’t even bother to try and provide any proof for it anymore. It’s treated as an established fact in the story that Pitt and Aniston are in a relationship when the truth is there’s nothing romantic between the pair at all.

A year has passed since the article was published and there has been no more news of any love children for Pitt. And while the tabloids still claim that Pitt and Aniston are reuniting in various delusional ways, there have been no credible reports suggesting it.

Old Hat For The Tabloid

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt might be the most talked-about divorced couple in tabloid history. Every tabloid has a bad rap-sheet when it comes to accuracy on Pitt and Aniston, but that doesn’t excuse NW.

Last year, NW inaccurately reported that Pitt and Aniston were not only together, but had plans to adopt a baby. Of course, Gossip Cop debunked the claim. Then, the tabloid claimed again that Aniston and Pitt were having a baby and celebrating by having a “babymoon” in Italy. Of course, that story was just as false as the rest. Gossip Cop even caught the tabloid lying about the non-existent couple having a secret wedding in Mexico. Clearly, NW can’t be trusted when it comes to Pitt and Aniston.

