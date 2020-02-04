Jennifer Aniston And Angelina Jolie Fighting Over Meghan Markle?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie fighting over becoming friends with Meghan Markle? That’s the ridiculous storyline in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned it’s completely made up.

According to Heat, the two actresses are eager to hang out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now that they’ve stepped back from the royal family and will be spending time in North America. It’s been reported that Markle and Prince Harry will buy a home in Los Angeles, where her mother lives, but those rumors remain unconfirmed. For the time being, the couple is staying on Vancouver Island in Canada.

“Both Jen and Ange want to spend time with Meghan and Harry once they are in LA,” an unknown source tells the magazine. “They’re essentially arch rivals again and they’re both willing to fight for it. Pretty much [everyone in Hollywood] wants to befriend them, so it’s not surprising Jen and Ange are planning to make a beeline for them.”

The questionable insider goes on to say that Markle and Prince Harry “will have to pick a side” as Aniston and Jolie refuse to have any mutual pals. “Jennifer figures she’s got way more pulling powers since she can open doors for Meghan with TV and movie roles. She’s also hoping they’ll be wooed by the thought of hanging out with her A-list friends including Brad Pitt.” As for Jolie, she’s “banking on Markle being more interested in charity work,” says the seemingly phony tipster. “Not only has she got a lot of influence in the UN, but she can also help make introductions to a ton of non-profit groups that she’s confident will appeal to Meghan and Harry.”

The so-called “source” continues, “Angelina may be a household name, but the way Jen sees it, she’s poison on a social level – everyone avoids her like the plague. Ange thinks Jen’s been talking about her to her industry friends, but she’s trying not to react. Of course, it infuriates her that she’s going to have to compete with the person she’s been pitted against for the past 15 years. But she also knows that taking the bait and hitting back will only play into Jen’s hands.”

There are a couple of major red flags here. For starters, the tabloid’s “insider” acknowledges that Aniston and Jolie refuse to have any of the same people in their social circle. Whether or not that’s true is dubious, but it does beg the question: who is the magazine’s “source” and how do they know each woman so intimately? By the source’s own admission, Aniston and Jolie don’t share any mutual pals. Did this one “insider” slip through the cracks?

Furthermore, the number of times the “insider” switches between using the names “Jen,” “Jennifer,” “Ange” and “Angelina” is just silly. If this source were real, he or she would presumably know each woman by just one name. As noted above, he or she also said it’s impossible for a single person to know each woman – leading to even more holes in the story.

Gossip Cop reached out to separate sources close to both stars, and we’re assured the magazine’s report is total fiction. An individual in Aniston’s camp calls the story “ridiculous,” while a Jolie insider tells us it’s fabricated. This article is just another weak attempt at pitting Aniston and Jolie against each other – this time using the Duchess of Sussex to do so.

Unfortunately, Heat has a history of creating fake drama between Pitt’s exes. In December, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Jolie planned to confront Aniston at the Golden Globes. That didn’t happen. In October, the magazine said Jolie would be getting revenge on Aniston by making a movie with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. That hasn’t panned out either. This latest article involving a tug of war over Markle is more nonsense.