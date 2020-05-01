Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Feuding Over Working With Steve Carell?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Are Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow feuding over Steve Carell? A tabloid is claiming the former costars are no longer friends. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to the Globe, Aniston is jealous that Kudrow is working with Carell. A so-called insider tells the magazine, “Jen has always had a huge crush on Steve, more as a doting father type, and she’s relied on their friendship to get through the best and worst times.” Apparently, following the announcement that Kudrow will be appearing on Carell Netflix comedy, Space Force, Aniston was not “jumping for joy.”

The supposed insider purports that Aniston finds it “annoying Lisa is honing in and is super jealous now that Lisa and Steve have got their show. “When Jen heard about them collaborating, her heart sank. It’s likely to steal the thunder from the upcoming Friends reunion and season two of The Morning Show,” the dubious source says, adding that while Aniston “adores” Carell and his wife, Nancy, she suspects he won’t be returning to the Apple television show. “Of course, Steve’s predator character was fired at the end of season one of The Morning Show, and Steve hasn’t signed on for season two, and now Jen’s saying now we know why! He’s doing Space Force with Lisa,” the sketchy insider asserts.

The tabloid adds the new “so-called” feud between Kudrow and Aniston follows Kudrow allegedly taking creative control of the Friends reunion special. Because of this and Kudrow’s current work with Carell, “Jen’s vowing to never work with Lisa again,” the unnamed source asserts. While it’s true Kudrow is joining Carell Netflix show, Aniston is not jealous of the two working together. A rep for Aniston says the story is false.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Aniston, Kudrow, and the four other Friends cast members have all signed on to be executive producers for the reunion, therefore each of the co-stars will have creative input. Finally, Kudrow is only listed as a reoccurring part in Space Force, so it makes no sense that Aniston would be upset with Kudrow for working on a show with her The Morning Show co-star. The Globe simply has no idea what it’s talking about.

This wouldn’t be the first the Globe was off-base with its ridiculous claims about Aniston. A few days ago, Gossip Cop exposed the bogus outlet for falsely claiming Aniston was “leaning” on Brad Pitt for financial advice. Before this, the Globe was debunked by us for incorrectly stating Aniston was being dragged into Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle. Gossip Cop corrected those phony stories at the time and we’re doing the same with this latest tall tale.