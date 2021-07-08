Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Finally Go Public’ With Their Relationship?

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Acting On Their Feelings’?

This week’s edition of New Idea reports that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have been quietly seeing each other for a while and are ready to make it official. Fans of Friends long waited for Ross and Rachel to take their romance off screen, and according to the report, they finally have. An insider tells the tabloid, “When you look at them together now, you realise they’re perfect for each other,” adding, “All their mutual friends, including Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry, are pushing them to give romance a shot for real — and they are totally considering it.”

The tabloid points to Aniston’s recent appearance on Howard Stern SiriusXM, where she further elaborated on her and Schwimmer’s previous admiration of one another. Aniston confessed, “We were in a relationship and it was never the right time … it wouldn’t have worked,” adding, “The beauty of that was whatever feelings we had we literally just channeled everything into Ross and Rachel. I think maybe that’s why it resonated the way it did.”

The source then reveals that Aniston and Schwimmer have been talking every day, but with Aniston in Los Angeles and Schwimmer in New York, distance has been their biggest obstacle. The source muses, “If their dates and chats continue to go well, I’m sure David would consider going bicoastal and splitting his time between LA and New York. They made bucketloads of cash from this reunion, so money is really no object.”

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Give Romance A Shot’?

So, are Aniston and Schwimmer taking their infamous on-screen romance off screen? That doesn’t seem to be the case. The tabloid is all over the place with its allegations. The title suggests they are already seeing one another and are going public with their relationship, while the article explains they are merely considering giving romance a go. Either way, the tabloid presents no evidence aside from the word of an unnamed insider to support this alleged romance.

While both actors have admitted to having feelings for one another at one point, there’s nothing to suggest the old friends are starting anything up now. Friends went off the air in 2004, and for years, Aniston and Schwimmer were seldom linked in the press until the HBO reunion special. Both actors went on to marry other people, making it clear neither of them was carrying a torch for the other all this time. While it’s clear from their brief reunion that they’re still fond of one another, that hardly spells romance.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

New Idea can’t keep its stories straight about Jennifer Aniston. Back in 2019, Gossip Cop debunked a similar claim alleging Aniston and Schwimmer were “more than friends.” But flash forward to 2020 and the outlet reported Aniston was having twins via surrogate with her ex Brad Pitt. And the magazine followed up that claim by insisting Aniston was telling Meghan Markle to keep her hands off of Pitt. Obviously, the tabloid has no real insight into Aniston’s love life.

