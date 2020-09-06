Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Supposedly Went To Mexico Together Last Year

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s alleged reconciliation has been a constant storyline for quite awhile. Last year, one tabloid claimed the former spouses ran off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a secret trip. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative when it came out. Let’s take a look back at the story.
Last summer, Star asserted Jennifer Aniston took Brad Pitt to Cabo for three nights and two days, which “revived” their romance. A supposed insider snitched to the tabloid, "Aniston hired a private chef, scheduled couples massages and a private hike to a secluded waterfall. It was like 1999 all over again - just before they got married, when she and Brad were so in love and planning a life together.”
The unnamed source continued that the idea for the trip came about one random night when Aniston “blurted out” to Pitt, “Let’s go to Cabo!” and Brad replied, “Just like the old days, let's do it."
"They both wanted a total escape from reality. He took time off from promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and she took a much-needed break from her ongoing divorce negotiations with Justin Theroux,” added the dubious source.
Apparently, Aniston and Pitt didn’t tell anyone they were going to Cabo but "a part of them thought it'd be fun if the word about their trip got out, especially to Angelina Jolie, who'd be livid over the news of their romantic getaway." The unnamed source continued Pitt and Aniston aren't in a rush to get remarried or engaged, but they were taking “baby steps toward fully committing to whatever it is they're doing."
Doesn’t it sound strange that Aniston and Pitt didn’t tell anyone about this alleged trip yet this insider knew all the details about this rendezvous? Plus, how many times had the tabloids asserted Aniston and Pitt had run off on some romantic adventure but it turned out to be untrue? Additionally, Gossip Cop at the time had spoken to separate reps for both entertainers that confirmed the article was false. A year later, the idea that Pitt and Aniston have reunited is still incorrect.
Moreover, the magazine had created other inaccurate narratives about the former spouses we’ve busted. Earlier this year, Star maintained Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were adopting a baby girl together. The article purported the couple had rekindled their romance and were eager to raise a baby together. Gossip Cop however dismissed the report, since the two weren’t back together.
Yet, the tabloid then switched tactics and contended a few months ago that Aniston kicked Pitt out of her home. Supposed insiders claimed Aniston dumped Pitt after the two spend a significant amount of time quarantining with each other. So first, the two are happy and about to adopt a baby, but then months later, Aniston broke-up with Pitt? And the outlet didn’t mention anything about the girl the two supposedly wanted to raise together when speaking about Aniston giving Pitt the boot. Gossip Cop debunked the untrustworthy piece.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.