Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Still Working On A Movie Together About Their Marriage?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are probably the most talked-about divorced couple and are at the center of many tabloids. One consistent burning question in those outlets is what happened actually between the two. A year ago, one publication reported Aniston and Pitt were going to reveal all the details of their marriage and how it ended in a movie. Gossip Cop looked into the account when it came out. Here’s a look back on the story and what we found out.
On this date, last year, Star revealed that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were considering starring in a film together that would be based on their “love story and split.” But, an insider stated there was some worry that the film could “open up old wounds,” and Aniston wasn’t sure she was “ready for that.” The source further divulged that Pitt was "cajoling" her to do it because he thought it would be “cathartic for both of them."
The unnamed tipster added that the former spouses could be at work on several movie ideas that date back to when they jointly owned the production company, Plan B Entertainment. Following their split, Pitt took over as the owner of Plan B, but Star suggested there were “new scripts” and “pitches” coming in at the time so the Friends star was helping the Moneyball actor “go through them and figure out what they both can work on."
Yet, because the entire world is still holding their breath in hopes of a Pitt and Aniston reunion, if the former spouses were even remotely working together, it would’ve been covered by every news outlet in America. For instance, when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt joined the table reading for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the internet went into a frenzy. A year has passed since Star’s story was published and there hasn’t been any news of Pitt and Aniston working on this supposed project. Simply put, this was just another phony tale.
In regards to the on-going Aniston and Pitt saga, it seems the tabloid is just all over the place with its narratives. Last year, the magazine purported Aniston and Pitt took a trip to Mexico and this seemingly revived their romance. Gossip Cop corrected the story line when it came out after speaking to separate reps for the stars who dismissed the report.
Earlier this year, the publication claimed Aniston and Pitt were adopting a baby together. Gossip Cop lost count how many times we’ve corrected the recycled baby narrative, but this article wasn’t any different. We’ve stressed several times that the two aren’t getting back together nor are they having any children.The tabloid shouldn't be taken seriously when it comes to Brad and Jennifer Aniston, period.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.