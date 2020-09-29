Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Still Working On A Movie Together About Their Marriage?

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's Big Movie Plans?

On this date, last year, Star revealed that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were considering starring in a film together that would be based on their “love story and split.” But, an insider stated there was some worry that the film could “open up old wounds,” and Aniston wasn’t sure she was “ready for that.” The source further divulged that Pitt was "cajoling" her to do it because he thought it would be “cathartic for both of them."