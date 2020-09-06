Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Going On A ‘Secret Getaway’ To Mexico?

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston going to Mexico together? Are the exes finally getting back together? Gossip Cop has debunked dozens and dozens of stories claiming the two are dating again. Let’s see about this latest report.
According to OK!, Jennifer Aniston is planning on last summer weekend with friends to Mexico. Included on the guest list, according to the magazine, are Jason Bateman and Aniston’s yoga teacher. Surprisingly, so is Aniston’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt. An insider tells the outlet.
This is the perfect setting for them, because they’ll have the opportunity to just go with the flow, catch up, hang out with a cool crowd of people and soak up the sunshine in a five-star resort away from the spotlight.
The magazine source also says Aniston and Pitt have “dialed down the intensity and kept things low-key.” The reason, according to the source, is the pressure they face. The tabloid doesn’t explain what that pressure is but implies it’s all the scrutiny they face in the gossip media about getting back together.
The insider tells the publication, “They haven’t ruled out getting back together down the line, but they want to take their time before committing to anything romantic. The big dilemma is whether to risk sabotaging such a beautiful friendship – that’s why they're taking their time.” Of course, one problem the couple face is Pitt’s recent vacation with model Nicole Poturalski.
It seems the tabloid was caught off guard before it went to print, as Pitt was spotted in France with the German stunner just last week. Various outlets have reported Pitt and Poturalski have been dating for a while now, and while Gossip Cop has not independently confirmed that relationship, we can comfortably say this story about Pitt going to Mexico with Aniston is false.
Gossip Cop busts so many stories about Pitt and Aniston, it’s ridiculous. For years now, the tabloids have published false report after false report about the former couple. It’s so out of control, magazines like OK! don’t even bother to keep the narratives straight.
Take, for example, the claim in this story that Pitt and Aniston “haven’t ruled out getting back together.” Last year, the very same publication was busted by us for alleging the two were engaged. What happened to the wedding? They went from engaged to thinking about getting back together? Does anyone at this tabloid actually read this tabloid? Apparently not.
Heck, this bogus story about a romantic trip to Mexico has even been done before. Exactly a year ago, on this date in 2019, OK!’s sister publication, Star, which is owned by the same parent company, published a cover story claiming Pitt and Aniston were going on a “secret trip” to, you guessed it, Mexico! Gossip Cop busted that phony report just like we’re busted this one. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not going to Mexico together any time soon.
In fact, since 2019, Gossip Cop has debunked many stories about Aniston and Pitt going to Mexico. The Globe, another outlet owned by the same parent company, even claimed the two had eloped there in March of 2019.
It seems that the unreliable gossip media has found what it thinks is a winning combination, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and romantic getaways to Mexico and the tabloids aren't going to let something like the truth get in the way of a fun story. But we won't let them get away with it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.