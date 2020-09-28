Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Finally Back Together After Romantic Getaway To Big Sur?

‘Fast Times’ Reunion Leads To Renewed Feelings

According to In Touch, Pitt has “abruptly ended things with” model Nicole Poturalski, whom he’s been seeing for about a year now. Pitt has now “realized he wants to be with his one true love,” Aniston. The reunion was spurred by both participating in the Zoom table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. “The reading is what convinced Brad” that the two should get back together. An insider told the tabloid “even though they weren’t in the same room, their chemistry and natural flow with each other was very apparent.”