Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Buying A Private Island Together?

New Idea, it should be noted, has been falsely claiming for years that Pitt and Aniston would be getting back together any day now. In April of last year, the tabloid wrote that Pitt was purchasing the house he and Aniston had shared as a wedding gift to her. The mansion they had lived in from 2001 to 2006 was up for sale, and the magazine speculated that Pitt would take the opportunity to “make a gesture to Jen that would go beyond her wildest dreams.” The rumor was as ridiculous then as it is now. A source close to Pitt assured us at the time that the story was completely bogus.