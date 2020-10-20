Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling 'Clap Back' At Jessica Alba Over Eye Contact Claims?

Gossip Cop's Take On The Situation

The real “mean girls” here are this tabloid in general and whoever wrote this poorly thought-out drivel in the first place. First of all, Alba never accused either Jennie Garth or Tori Spelling of being “mean girls.” In fact, she never mentioned any of the Beverly Hills, 902010 stars by name. She was simply recalling what she’d been told at the time. If she’d been told by either Garth or Spelling not to look them in the eyes, surely that would have come up, but it didn’t. Secondly, if Garth and Spelling’s reaction is a clap back, it’s the nicest clap back that’s ever happened. They simply shared their side of the story. This tabloid is spinning up drama where none exists, which is something of a specialty for it.