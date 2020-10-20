Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling 'Clap Back' At Jessica Alba Over Eye Contact Claims?

Two weeks ago, Jessica Alba appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones and confessed that she’d been told not to look the stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 in the eye during her stint guest appearing on the popular '90s teen drama. Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth didn’t care for that characterization, one tabloid claims, and have “clapped back” at the Honest Company founder. Gossip Cop reviewed the article and has several important notes to add.
The “Feud Of The Week” section in this week’s In Touch claims that Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling had a “clap back” for Jessica Alba’s claims she was told not to look them in the eye. In her episode of Hot Ones, Alba explained that when she appeared on 90210 in 1998, she’d been told not to “make eye contact with any of the cast ‘or you’ll be thrown off the set,’ which is really strange when you’re trying to do a scene with them!”
Spelling and Garth heard what Alba had to say about her experience on the show, and apparently, they weren’t all that thrilled to hear that Alba had essentially called them “mean girls.” In fact, the tabloid posits, the two were left downright “perplexed” by the claims. The two stars chatted about the incident in a teaser for their upcoming podcast, 9021OMG, which will be fully available on November 9. Garth, who shared the majority of the scenes with Alba, said,
Tori, did you tell her not to look me in the eye? I had all the scenes with her. If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would have been me, but I don’t remember, because I have the world’s worst memory.
The tabloid unnecessarily adds that Garth’s statement is “not quite a denial,” before moving on to quote Spelling, who speculated that the producers might have issued a “cool memo” behind the stars’ backs. “Imagine, we just thought guest stars didn’t like us. ‘They never looked at us! We don’t know why. We were so nice,’” Spelling recalled, before jokingly adding that she was “a little horrified” since she used Alba’s Honest Company “baby wipes every day.” Showing that it’s not quite the neutral observer it pretends to be, the article concludes,
Yes, Jessica didn’t just survive the mean girls, she got the last laugh: Those baby wipes are part of a $1 billion company!
The real “mean girls” here are this tabloid in general and whoever wrote this poorly thought-out drivel in the first place. First of all, Alba never accused either Jennie Garth or Tori Spelling of being “mean girls.” In fact, she never mentioned any of the Beverly Hills, 902010 stars by name. She was simply recalling what she’d been told at the time. If she’d been told by either Garth or Spelling not to look them in the eyes, surely that would have come up, but it didn’t. Secondly, if Garth and Spelling’s reaction is a clap back, it’s the nicest clap back that’s ever happened. They simply shared their side of the story. This tabloid is spinning up drama where none exists, which is something of a specialty for it.
In Touch is notorious for its bad takes concerning the former stars of Beverly Hills, 90210, but it’s hardly the only bad player in the tabloid business. Its sister publications have published some truly nonsensical lies in the past. For instance, the National Enquirer once claimed that Tori Spelling hadn’t been invited to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she was “too poor.”
Gossip Cop pointed out that several other Housewives had had their share of financial trouble over the years, which only fueled the drama onscreen and made for good TV. OK!, another sister publication, also took a pot shot at Spelling, claiming that Jennie Garth was angry that her longtime friend had cast Denise Richards in the 90210 reboot. In reality, Garth and Spelling remained good friends and Richards’ role on the reboot was a guest stint, mirroring her original experience on the teen drama. Yet another false story to drum up readership, how shameful.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.