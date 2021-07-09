Jenna Fischer Is Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Photo, See The Pic Here

Actress Jenna Fischer really said, “New bangs, who’s this?” in her latest Instagram post. Famous for her soft-spoken character in the NBC hit, The Office, Fischer debuted a new hairstyle Thursday that has fans swooning.

Time For A New ‘Do

Fischer captioned the photo “Matching your energy this morning for our podcast recording! Let’s do this!” then tagged former Office co-star and fellow podcast host, Angela Kinsey. Their podcast, Office Ladies, is the ultimate Office rewatch where the two reminisce on past episodes and share show trivia.

Kinsey also had a matching post on her Instagram and tagged Fischer first, telling her to “Buckle in!” Well, we’re glad they certainly matched all the positive energy!

In the post, Fischer is cracking a big smile while holding her morning coffee and sporting some trim frames, jeans, and a striped t-shirt. It looks like a normal day for Fischer, but podcast and outfit aside, we are certainly here for her new bangs!

Fischer was showered with compliments in the comment section by adoring fans and celebs alike. It’s honestly surprising how much a hairstyle can change up someone’s look. Maybe things between Jim and Pam would’ve heated up quicker if she had bangs instead? Who knows!

Gotta Stand Out Somehow!

Compared to Pam’s bookish style of pencil skirts, curled hair, and cardigans, Fischer almost looks like a completely different person with her bangs and sunny demeanor.

Either way, it’s always nice to switch things up especially for Fischer since her doppelganger was discovered on TikTok! Tiktok user, Liv Arensten has been making rounds with her spot-on impression of Pam on the social media app and Office fans have been eating it up.

Though Fischer has yet to reach out to Arenstan, we’re sure she would make a great addition to the podcast. At least for now people will be able to tell the two apart thanks to Fischer’s new hairstyle!

