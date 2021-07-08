Jenna Dewan Strips Down Completely In Body-Positive Selfie

A little self-love can go a long way. For Jenna Dewan, that means baring it all for everyone to see on Instagram, but this isn’t just some thirst trap. In this latest post, Dewan is on a journey of self-love, and we’re here for it.

Swipe For Self-Love

A mother, actress, and professional dancer — Dewan may be 40, but she doesn’t look a day past her prime in these bold nude selfies. The first pic shows off Dewan’s toned physique and offers us a peek at her winged back tattoo. The Step Up star relaxes with her back to the camera as she stands in a bathtub. It’s a beautiful day as the sun shines through an open window, revealing an idyllic forest just outside.

The second pic is when things get a little bit more steamy. Dewan captioned the post “Swipe for self-love” and this second pic is the definition of it. Dewan truly strips down for the cameras, fans, and critics in a shot that shows off her beauty.

This time she faces the camera with eyes closed while peeking proactively over her shoulder. Dewan’s legs are staggered as she arches her back and poses for the shot like a portrait model. Dewan’s clear, sun-kissed complexion adds a great hue to the shot on top of her toned, statuesque stature.

Self-Love Is True Love

Dewan’s testament to self-love certainly resonated with folks because her comments were inundated with compliments. In a world that tasks us with sometimes impossible beauty standards, it’s refreshing to see a star embrace her authentic self with such grace. The star’s pics feel more artistic and true than self-congratulatory.

With the looks she’s serving, it’s no surprise that Dewan is happily taken by boyfriend Steve Kazee. Though it was rumored that Dewan’s 2018 divorce from Channing Tatum was turbulent, it’s great to see Dewan embrace her body and sense of self with these selfies. It’s never too late to love yourself!

