Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Today’ Troubles, Kanye West’s Divorce Revenge, And This Weekend’s Gossip

This weekend had some major intrigue with Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but that’s not the only thing that happened. We’ve investigated a number of rumors about some other celebrities. Here’s what you may have missed from this weekend.

Miranda Lambert Having ‘Revenge Baby’ To Upset Blake Shelton?

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert’s divorce wasn’t exactly a pleasant one, even by Hollywood’s standards. One outlet reported that the years of bitterness have left them in a bad place even today, and Lambert was preparing to have a baby with her new husband to rub it in Shelton’s face. We looked back at the story here.

Report: Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Second Child

Life & Style said that Jenner had “babies on the brain” after realizing that her daughter, Stormi, could be even happier with siblings of her own. An insider explained that she’d “talked about trying to have a baby again in two or three years so that her kids are close enough in age to be best friends,” so the chances were good for another pregnancy. Here’s what we found when we looked into the claims.

Jennifer Lopez Taking ‘Drastic Measures’ To Save Relationship With Alex Rodriguez?

After A-Rod’s latest cheating allegations, Heat says that the power couple is desperately trying to keep their relationship alive despite non-stop fighting the past few months. Between lockdown arguments and Lopez’s jealousy, a source argues, they’re going to have to try everything to stay together. This is what we found when we checked on the couple.

Jenna Bush Hager On The Outs At The ‘Today Show’? Here’s The Latest

Hosting can be a steady job for some stars, but daytime TV can change in an instant. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of stories saying that Jenna Bush Hager’s time at Today was limited due to a number of factors. We got to the bottom of the reports here.

Kanye West Taking Back ‘$50 Million’ In Gifts From Kim Kardashian In Divorce?

Kanye West is apparently out for revenge after having his heart broken due to Kardashian filing for divorce. As a result, one report says that he’s doing whatever he can to get back the millions of dollars he spent on jewelry for his soon-to-be ex-wife. Here’s the latest on the divorce.