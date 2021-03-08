Gossip Cop

side by side pics of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Jenna Bush Hager News Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Today’ Troubles, Kanye West’s Divorce Revenge, And This Weekend’s Gossip

This weekend had some major intrigue with Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but that’s not the only thing that happened. We’ve investigated a number of rumors about some other celebrities. Here’s what you may have missed from this weekend. Miranda Lambert Having ‘Revenge Baby’ To Upset Blake Shelton? Blake Shelton and […]

 by Griffin Matis
screenshot of Dwayne The Rock Johnson biting into a burger News The Rock’s 2,800-Calorie Cheat Meal Looks As Delicious As It Is Intimidating

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest guys in Hollywood, and his cheat meals are nearly as impressive. The superstar got his latest high-calorie treat from the Hawaiian chain Teddy’s Bigger Burgers. We’re not exactly surprised that The Rock loves a place that has the word “bigger” in its name. “Work hard, Play […]

 by Griffin Matis
Julia Roberts smiling in a black dress Celebrities Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation?

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder going on a break? One report says that the two are undergoing a “secret trial separation” after months of infighting. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Julia’s Trial Separation’ According to the Globe, “perturbed pretty woman Julia Roberts’ long miniseries shoot in Australia is a secret trial separation with her hubby, Danny […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Demi Rose wearing a shear shirt and posing for a selfie Entertainment Who Is Demi Rose? How The Instagram Star Rose To Fame

Demi Rose is always making headlines for being an Instagram It girl. But how did she rise to the top in a crowded field of buxom babes? Find out more about the bikini-clad stunner and her life as a social media star. Who Is Demi Rose? Demi Rose Mawby, 25, was born on March 27, […]

 by Deb Taylor
Jenna Bush Hager's 'Today' Troubles, Kanye West's Divorce Revenge, And This Weekend's Gossip

G

Griffin Matis

12:05 pm, March 8, 2021

Griffin Matis
12:05 pm, March 8, 2021
side by side pics of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Jenna Bush Hager
(Sky Cinema/Shutterstock.com, Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

This weekend had some major intrigue with Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but that’s not the only thing that happened. We’ve investigated a number of rumors about some other celebrities. Here’s what you may have missed from this weekend.

Miranda Lambert smiling with husband
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Miranda Lambert Having ‘Revenge Baby’ To Upset Blake Shelton?

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert’s divorce wasn’t exactly a pleasant one, even by Hollywood’s standards. One outlet reported that the years of bitterness have left them in a bad place even today, and Lambert was preparing to have a baby with her new husband to rub it in Shelton’s face. We looked back at the story here.

Kylie Jenner in white
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Second Child

Life & Style said that Jenner had “babies on the brain” after realizing that her daughter, Stormi, could be even happier with siblings of her own. An insider explained that she’d “talked about trying to have a baby again in two or three years so that her kids are close enough in age to be best friends,” so the chances were good for another pregnancy. Here’s what we found when we looked into the claims.

Jennifer Lopez with Alex Rodriguez
(Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Lopez Taking ‘Drastic Measures’ To Save Relationship With Alex Rodriguez?

After A-Rod’s latest cheating allegations, Heat says that the power couple is desperately trying to keep their relationship alive despite non-stop fighting the past few months. Between lockdown arguments and Lopez’s jealousy, a source argues, they’re going to have to try everything to stay together. This is what we found when we checked on the couple.

Jenna Bush Hager smiling
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Jenna Bush Hager On The Outs At The ‘Today Show’? Here’s The Latest

Hosting can be a steady job for some stars, but daytime TV can change in an instant. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of stories saying that Jenna Bush Hager’s time at Today was limited due to a number of factors. We got to the bottom of the reports here.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Kanye West Taking Back ‘$50 Million’ In Gifts From Kim Kardashian In Divorce?

Kanye West is apparently out for revenge after having his heart broken due to Kardashian filing for divorce. As a result, one report says that he’s doing whatever he can to get back the millions of dollars he spent on jewelry for his soon-to-be ex-wife. Here’s the latest on the divorce.

