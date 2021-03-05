Jenna Bush Hager On The Outs At The ‘Today Show’? Here’s The Latest

Daytime talk shows regularly provide prime tabloid fodder. It’s not just what guests say, but frequently the hosts who are subjected to silly stories and speculation. Gossip Cop has seen many stories about how Jenna Bush Hager could be leaving the Today Show. Here are some articles we’ve looked into about Hager and the iconic program.

Hoda Kotb Bullied Off ‘Today Show’

According to the National Enquirer, Hoda Kotb had grown “disillusioned” with the Today Show because of Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. The two were giving Kotb the “Mean Girls treatment,” leaving the longtime host feeling “isolated and overlooked.” A source said “Hoda is clearly putting more emphasis on family than her career,” and this “sends a signal she isn’t happy with her role and is not thinking of Today as her top priority.” Gossip Cop easily busted this story because Kotb has balanced family and work for years now. She also gets along swimmingly with her co-hosts, so this story really didn’t have a leg to stand on.

Kotb Jealous Of ‘Special Treatment’

The Enquirer was at it again when it claimed Kotb was jealous of Savannah Guthrie because she was “taking all the best interviews and guests, then leaving Hoda with the full segments Savannah doesn’t care about.” A supposed insider said “The show has a long history of staffers picking teams, but now everyone is team Savannah. Hoda is feeling all alone!” Hager was on “Team Savannah,” and in exchange was shown “favoritism” by Guthrie despite her “limited journalistic experience.”Gossip Cop busted this story because all three of the co-hosts are friends, not enemies. Plus, many Today Show segments are done with both Guthrie and Kotb, so this whole behind-the-scenes feud was totally made-up.

Jenna Bush Hager Being Replaced

If you thought the National Enquirer would relent on its silly Today Show coverage, then you’d be wrong. Apparently, “bosses” at NBC were looking to replace Hager with Ashley Biden. A source said, “The Today Show loves to hire first daughters.” Biden’s “charming and chic and feels ‘right now,’ while the Bush-era seems so long ago.” The insiders rather counterintuitively said Biden “would be happy to do a guest stint” on the show, but she “isn’t interested in a full-time TV gig.” What was the point of this entire story then? Since Hager has been very popular on the show, there is no reason for the network to take a needless gamble on someone not interested in the job.

Kathie Lee Gifford Eyeballing Comeback

The Globe claimed former mainstay Kathie Lee Gifford was “talking to NBC bigwigs about coming back to Today.” Producers “feel it just hasn’t been the same without Kathie Lee,’ so a return would be welcome. Hager was “feeling threatened” by the rumors because of how well-liked Gifford is. Gossip Cop agreed that Gifford’s rapport with Kotb did make for great television, but Gifford hasn’t indicated that she wants to come back. She’s publicly endorsed Hager as her successor, so there is nothing to worry about and nothing to believe when the tabloids make wild claims about Jenna Bush Hager.

