Jenelle Evans Had Nightmares Over Her Custody Battle

By Brianna Morton |

After news broke that her estranged husband killed the family’s French Bulldog, Jenelle Evans expected the media outrage. What she didn’t expect was that she and David Eason would lose custody of their kids. Even after they regained custody a little over a month later, Evans was still reeling from the incident.

Evans was still working through her grief after Eason shot and killed the couple’s dog, Nugget, after the French Bulldog began acting aggressively towards their toddler daughter, Ensley. At the same time, the Teen Mom star found herself facing another crisis. In an interview with HollywoodLife’s podcast, Evans revealed that Child Protective Services hadn’t contacted the couple or even visited their home before the kids were taken away.

Jenelle Evans was totally blindsided

“CPS didn’t even come inside our house to check it out,” after the agency received word alleging child abuse, neglect, and a filthy family home, Evans told the podcast. “Never called us, never came to check it out. No, they just left a note on my gate and then they called me and said, ‘We took your son.’” Evans was at the grocery store at the time.

Kaiser, Evan’s son from a previous relationship, was taken from his daycare by CPS agents after they interviewed him, Evans said. “Well, come to find out, what they said was, ‘When you get in trouble at school, what happens?’ And he says, ‘I tell them don’t call David,’ and that’s it. And the CPS worker said, ‘We’re gonna take your kid.’” After a lengthy court battle, which took a little over a month to complete, Jenelle Evans and David Eason regained custody of their children, but the experience left a toll on Evans. “I was crying everyday,” Evans admitted.

The Experience Never Left Her

Jenelle Evans told the podcast host that the experience has given her PTSD and said she has nightmares about her children being taken from her again. “Sometimes, like I said, I have bad dreams of [Child Protective Services] coming, knocking on my door and saying, ‘Give me your kids,’ just for no reason. I’ve been trying to my best to just be the best mom I can. So it just gives me PTSD.”

Before they were able to get the kids back, both Evans and Eason took co-parenting classes. Evans was also required to take domestic violence classes, while Eason took anger management classes. Though she said the classes and experience brought her and Eason closer together at the time, the couple has since separated. They continue to co-parent their daughter, Ensley, but other than that, they live totally separate lives.