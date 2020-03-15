By Brianna Morton |

Jenelle Evans’ string of bad luck isn’t over, if online gossip is to be believed. The Teen Mom star had a rough 2019, and it doesn’t look like 2020 is getting any better for the mom of three. Evans might be on the search for a new gig after her partnership with the parenting app Peanut apparently ended.

Evans’ posted an ad for the parenting app on her Instagram page, though the post has since been deleted. The post featured a photo of Evans with her daughter Ensley shortly after the little girl was born. Both mother and daughter were in a milk bath. “This is such a sentimental photo to me, it was taken when Ensley was born,” read the caption. “Becoming a mother was really overwhelming for me. There were so many emotions going through my head, ‘Will I be a good mom? How will I do this?’”

The rest of the caption went on to describe how the Peanut app helped connect moms with other women in their community who are “going through the same experiences.” Though the post seemed innocent, many online took offense that a parenting app would choose Jenelle Evans as a spokesperson of sorts given her track record.

Jenelle Evans’ Reputation Brought Her Down

One such person, Diane van de Mortel, messaged the company directly with their concerns and posted the screenshots to Twitter. “Peanut, are you kidding me? You let Jenelle Evans promote you using her motherhood?” The message read in part. “She has no custody of her firstborn…she points guns at strangers, is known for her mugshots…but you want your name on her post?”

The post also mentioned the incident that lost Jenelle Evans her cushy gig on Teen Mom — when Evans’ now-estranged husband shot the family’s French Bulldog after it allegedly became aggressive with their daughter. Evidently, this strongly worded message worked, because the company messaged her back, “Thank you very much for bringing this to our attention. We are dealing with it ASAP. The content has been removed.”

Jenelle Evans herself has yet to acknowledge the supposed loss, though she did delete the post that caused so much ire directed her way. In the meantime, the former Teen Mom star has begun uploading more videos to her YouTube channel. Though this venture may not have worked out, Evans has always proved that she knows how to get back on her feet after being knocked down.