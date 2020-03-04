‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Clarifies The Future Of Her Relationship With Ex David Eason

By Brianna Morton |

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s troubled marriage seems to have come to a close. Recent rumors, however, have indicated that the two are considering getting back together and have even moved back in together. Evans put those rumors to rest once and for all.

As a refresher, the downfall of the marriage began with the murder of the couple’s French Bulldog, Nugget, which took place in spring 2019. Eason alleged that the dog had become aggressive, biting the couple’s toddler daughter, Ensley, in the face on several occasions. In a September 2019 interview with People, Eason confessed to killing the dog, telling the publication, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.” He continued, “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

It was over for Jenelle Evans and David Eason

The couple went to co-parenting counseling and Eason enrolled in anger management classes, but the relationship was already beyond repair. The incident caused Evans to be fired from Teen Mom 2, the MTV reality show she’d been a part of since 2009. The couple also temporarily lost custody of their children: Ensley, Evans’ son Kaiser from a previous relationship, and Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship. Though they were able to regain custody of the kids after about a month, the damage was done.

In late October, in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Evans revealed that she and the kids were no longer staying with Eason. “The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans wrote, as transcribed by E! News. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.” Since that time, the couple has gone their separate ways, though some gossip outlets, including TMZ, have recently reported that the pair are living together again, on-and-off. A source told the outlet that Evans was splitting her time between Nashville, where she has an apartment, and the former couple’s South Carolina home.

Only co-parenting is in their future

Evans spoke directly with E! News, however, and dismissed those claims. When asked about whether the reconciliation rumors were true, Evans said, “Nope, not right now. Just co-parenting.” Seemingly in a dig at gossip sites that claim otherwise, Evans continued, “No one knows anything and I’m sick of everyone trying to guess my life. I have no privacy no matter what I do.” In regards to whether the couple is living together again, Evans answered, “No, he lives at the North Carolina house that we own together. I still have my apartment.” The times she visited her former home were for her daughter to spend time with her father and to pick up possessions the Teen Mom star had left at the home, Evans insisted. It seems like there’s just too much baggage involved for the former couple to consider getting back together.