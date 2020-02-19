By Brianna Morton |

Jeffree Star might have just broken up with his longtime boyfriend, but that wasn’t going to keep him down on Valentine’s Day. He and fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas spent the day together in style by flying to Vegas for a wild weekend. The controversial beauty blogger went all out for the day, though he wasn’t necessarily feeling the Valentine’s Day spirit.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner broke up with his boyfriend of five years, Nathan Schwandt, in January. Star uploaded an emotional video, simply titled “We Broke Up.” to his YouTube channel to break the news. The beauty guru sat on his hot pink bed surrounded by his four Pomeranians — Diva, Drama, Delicious, and Da Vinci. He admitted that the decision to break up had been made weeks before the video was posted on January 11 and described himself as “devastated” and “sad.” Throughout the 17 minute-long video, Star continuously refers to Schwandt as his “soulmate” and visibly fights back tears at several moments. The video shows a new, much more vulnerable side to Star.

Jeffree Star takes Vegas by storm

Star’s vulnerable demeanor in the video about the break up was nowhere to be seen in his series of Instagram stories and Snapchats on Valentine’s Day. Star started the morning off with his beloved pooches at his mansion, announcing that he was heading for Vegas, baby. “We’re off to Vegas for the weekend to see some amazing performances and [expletive] I’m ready honey,” Star told his followers, via Insider. It may have been a day of love, but Star wasn’t having any of it. “It is Valentine’s, hi, does anyone care? I don’t,” the beauty mogul said with disdain.

He then turned the camera to show a few of his armed security guards patrolling his veranda. “My security guards are on patrol ready to kill anyone who tries to even look in my direction on Valentine’s,” Star said. “I’m kidding, but the dogs are enjoying the weather.” Guess it’s safe to say the YouTube superstar wasn’t in the mood for the lovers’ holiday.

Star and Paytas flew to Vegas on a private jet, along with a few of Star’s other friends. From the tarmac, they took a hot pink Hummer limo. Throughout the day, Star stayed true to his beauty roots and changed looks several times. To start the day, Star wore a Gucci tracksuit and carried a Hermès purse. He then changed into a Dior jumpsuit and popped on some lavender eye makeup to switch up his look. It seems like Star is taking some much needed time to heal from his breakup by spending Valentine’s Day with his loving friends.