Jeffree Star Spilt The Tea After Twitter Troll Made Fun Of His Height

Jeffree Star is the reigning king of social media clapbacks. In the past, Star has been involved in feuds with Kat Von D and James Charles, among others. Last year, however, Jeffree Star released a video announcing his retirement from the world of drama: “I will not be exposing anything more. This has to stop,” he said.

While he might be giving up his crown as social media’s king of drama to focus on taking the high road, Star is still game for some light-hearted (and well-deserved) sass. The YouTuber and beauty mogul had a very snappy response to a Twitter troll this week who commented on Star’s height.

As a popular online personality, many are accustomed to seeing Star’s face through the lens of a YouTube video or photos on social media – which is why one Twitter user was shocked to learn exactly how tall Star is in real life.

It turns out that 34-year-old Jeffree Star is 6’ 1’’, which is much taller than anyone expected! Twitter user @PlayoffNugs posed a screenshot of Star’s height, and made a slightly off-color comment suggesting that Star should have been an athlete.

Of course, Star had the perfect comeback:

There are currently three NBA players in my DM‘s right now, but thank you for the concern ❤️ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 10, 2020

“There are currently three NBA players in my DM’s right now,” Star said, “but thank you for the concern.”

Of course, the internet promptly blew up with questions about which three NBA players have been sliding into Star’s DMs:

I NEED NAMES — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕖 🎒 (@HoIIywoodBrown) March 10, 2020

Screenshots or it never happened… — YOUTUBE: TheTellieTube 🅙 (@TheTellieTube) March 10, 2020

Of course, several people also accused Star of lying:

Stop cappin bruh pic.twitter.com/DW964U1CyH — 👑 King Buddy 👑 (@KingHield24x2) March 10, 2020

Many dropped names of various NBA players they suspected of chatting up Star, but as of right now, nothing has been confirmed by either Star or any NBA players’ representatives.

Despite Star’s insistence that he is done participating in any internet drama, this week he took to Twitter again (on the same day, no less!) to speak out against makeup shaming. Both Star and popular YouTuber Shane Dawson defended those who have been a victim of a vicious makeup shaming group on Facebook.