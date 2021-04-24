Jeffree Star Net Worth: How The Makeup Mogul Spends His Money

Over the course of his 15-year career, Jeffree Star has gone from being an early social media star to a cosmetics mogul. He’s also become well-known for getting into controversies and public feuds, though they’ve done nothing to diminish his success. Between his beauty brand, YouTube channel, and other business pursuits, this makeup artist makes serious bank. Here’s an in-depth look at Jeffree Star’s net worth and the extravagant ways he spends his money.

Jeffree Star Rose To Fame During The MySpace Days

An early adopter of social media, Jeffree Star got his start on MySpace back in the mid-2000s. At the time, he used the breakthrough platform to promote his burgeoning music career as an electronica and pop artist. He also used it to blog about his daily life and share beauty secrets. While Star amassed an enormous fan base and became one of the most-followed people on the MySpace platform, his music career did not make him a lot of money. It wasn’t until he transitioned his talents to YouTube that he started generating serious cash.

Since starting his YouTube channel in 2006, Star has become one of the platform’s most familiar (and highest-earning) faces. With more than 16.5 million subscribers to date, the channel features makeup tutorials and product reviews, along with plenty of colorful, eye-catching content. In fact, one of Star’s most-watched pieces is the music video for his 2009 song “Beauty Killer,” which the singer uploaded to the platform in 2010. According to Cosmopolitan, that video alone has made Star well over $24,000.

Star believes his long-term social media success is largely due to his ability to adapt to changing trends. “I like to say I have Internet Immorality,” he said in a 2016 interview with Logical Harmony. “From the beginning of the ‘internet famous’ era until now, I’ve evolved and went with the flow of change, always changing my makeup looks, fashion, and vision. My brand has grown so fast from social media and I don’t know how life would be without be logging onto MySpace for the first time 10 years ago!”

His Cosmetics Line Reportedly Sells Over $100 Million In Product Each Year

In 2014, Star launched his makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. It started with a collection of liquid lipsticks, but it has since evolved into a full makeup empire. According to Forbes, Jeffree Star Cosmetics sells over $100 million in product each year.

Jumping from music to makeup was a natural business move for the YouTube star, who always dreamed of having his own beauty brand.

“I’ve been a makeup artist since I was 12 and it was always a dream of mine back them to have my own line,” he told Logical Harmony. “I would spend hours every night recreating looks I saw in my mother’s Cosmo magazines and it was my escape. When you come from a poor background and a family full of alcoholics, you don’t fully understand what that means when you’re a little kid. I found art and makeup, it changed my life. It was only later on in life was I confident enough to try to create my own brand!”

The “Beauty Killer” singer says he believes one of the reasons the line is such a big success is because he holds the products up to very high standards. “My vision from day one was to deliver only products that worked and did exactly what they say,” he explained. “So often as consumers, we’re disappointed at products and their lack of quality. I’m here to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Star also notes that his social media stardom has been instrumental in helping him create makeup he knows his fans will like. “I love talking to everyone on Instagram and seeing feedback on SnapChat,” he said. “I can ask a question like ‘What product do you wanna see next??’ and they give you immediate answers. I will never make a product I personally wouldn’t wear every day! But I think it’s important to be in tune with your audience and see their expectations.”

Jeffree Star’s Net Worth Is $200 Million

Celebrity Net Worth reports Jeffree Star’s net worth to be a jaw-dropping $200 million. In addition to cash from his lucrative makeup line, that figure includes an estimated YouTube income of $1.4 million a month.

His net worth also includes income from various business ventures and investments. “I own investment properties around the world; I invest in the marijuana business,” Star said in 2018. At the time, he estimated that he had about ten businesses, including a fulfillment center and a merchandise company.

How Jeffree Star Spends His Money

Star certainly knows how to spend his money in style. He’s invested in a good amount of real estate, including the 6,785-square-foot fuchsia-colored mansion he bought back in 2016 as a “starter home,” according to Architectural Digest. He sold that house last year, upgrading to a colossal $14 million estate in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. He also owns a sprawling 70-acre ranch in Wyoming and says he splits his time between Wyoming and L.A.

The makeup artist extraordinaire is not shy about showing off his other splurges on social media. His multimillion-dollar car collection includes a hot pink Tesla, reportedly worth about $150K, as well as a bubblegum pink BMW and a sleek yellow Lamborghini SUV.

Star frequently posts pics from private jets and yachts, and he spares no expense when it comes to vacationing in Bora Bora and other exotic locales. He even chartered a private helicopter to explore glaciers in Anchorage, Alaska.

Last but not least, the YouTuber has an insane vaulted pink closet that’s worth a fortune. It’s filled with massive amounts of designer clothes and accessories, including 14 Hermès wallets valued at $3,500 each and Birkin bags galore. In fact, one bag alone is worth an astounding $379,200. “If I ever wanted to sell it, I could buy a few homes,” Star says of the luxurious Hermès Niloticus Crocodile Himalaya Birkin.