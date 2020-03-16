By Brianna Morton |

Jeffree Star’s split from Nathan Schwandt, his boyfriend of five years, shocked a lot of the makeup mogul’s fans when he announced it this January. Though Star said the split was amicable, some people believe the recent release of his newest eyeshadow palette, Bloodlust, tells a different story. There’s even a theory that the shade called “Vile Serpent” is actually a veiled insult towards Star’s ex-beau.

Jeffree Star’s Split From Nathan Schwandt

In January, Jeffree Star uploaded a video to his YouTube channel simply titled “We Broke Up.” The video has over 30 million views, more than any other video on Star’s channel. In the video, Star refers to Nathan Schwandt as his “soulmate” and assures his fans that the breakup was amicable. Now some are starting to doubt the “amicable” nature of the break up and are using Star’s Bloodlust palette names as evidence that there’s more going on in the background than Star is acknowledging.

Reddit Has Some Interesting Theories

Reddit, a great breeding ground for conspiracy theories, thinks they found a hidden meaning behind the names of Jeffree Star’s Bloodlust shades. They think there’s some shade being thrown at Schwandt. “So I saw a tweet that stated that green shades are usually named after Nate. And of course the green shade in this palette is called ‘Vile Serpent,'” wrote one redditor. Schwandt, who famously loves marijuana, is thought to be the inspiration for the shade, “High King,” due to his “smoking habits,” the redditor theorized. “And opposite to this is ‘Blood Queen’, which seems very Jeffree.” The redditor also pointed out that the shade, “Betrayal,” is located right next to the “Vile Serpent” shade. All together, the threads seem to point to a little animosity from Star to Schwandt.

Other redditors agreed. “I noticed the betrayal and heartbreak theme going on also. Hard to tell what happened. Honestly I’m not that invested in the personal stuff but I do love the quality of his makeup. But yes it sparked some thoughts about it also,” commented one person. There were some naysayers, however, who logically pointed out that makeup palettes take a lot of time to put together, so if the breakup took place in January, it’s unlikely that the shade and name choices, which were likely chosen in the fall of the year prior, were about Schwandt.

The Problems With The Theory

“I’m a bit skeptical of the theory,” wrote yet another redditor, “because Jeffree said he and Nate parted on good terms; Nate just didn’t want to be in the spotlight so much. Also Jeffree’s palette took months to make, I don’t know if he’d rush to change the names so close to the collection’s release date.” Still, there’s always the chance that something had been “happening behind the scenes between Jeffree and Nate for months,” they concluded.

It’s true that breakups don’t come out of nowhere. Generally speaking, problems in relationships build over weeks and months before the final decision to split is made. At the same time, Jeffree Star’s video about the breakup made it very clear that there were no hard feelings between the two. Star didn’t express any anger, only sadness that going their separate ways was the only option. We’re pretty sure there’s no truth behind the theory, but anything’s possible in love and war. And makeup.