Jeffree Star Injured In ‘Severe’ Car Crash

YouTuber Jeffree Star has been hospitalized after a severe car accident. The makeup guru’s injuries haven’t been made public yet, but judging solely from the photo posted of Star lying in his hospital bed, it’s clear that he was very lucky to survive.

Severity Of Jeffree Star’s Injuries Currently Unknown

Jeffree Star, who was spending time at his Wyoming property, is recovering after a frightening car accident today. According to his Twitter account, the YouTube star was traveling in a car with his longtime friend Daniel Hilton when the two hit a patch of black ice. Their vehicle spun out of control and flipped three times. The accident reportedly involved Star’s pink Rolls Royce SUV.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

Apparently, Star did suffer some injuries in the crash, but the full extent of them hasn’t been released to the public just yet. The Twitter post promised to update fans on Star’s condition as soon as the doctors give them more information. The crash took place only several hours ago, so there are a lot of missing details. Gossip Cop will update this story as more information becomes available.

