Screenshot of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly about to kiss from his video for "My Bloody Valentine" Celebrities Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox ‘Losing The Spark’?

Have Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox lost the spark? One report says the thrill is gone for the couple after just a year of dating. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Bringing Baggage’ According to OK!, Kelly and Fox’s honeymoon phase is already over. A source says “things were really hot and heavy in the beginning, but […]

Split image of Shia LaBeouf on the left in a gray suit and his dad, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf on the right in a gray hat and red glasses. Celebrities Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf: Here’s Where Shia LaBeouf’s Troubled Dad Is In 2021

Learn about the toxic relationship between Shia LaBeouf and his dad, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf.

Helen McCrory, in an ivory gown, smiles as she walks the red carpet News Damian Lewis Wife, ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actress Helen McCrory Dead At 52

Helen McCrory, who dazzled audiences on both the stage and on the screen, has died at the age of 52. The actress, who also starred in three Harry Potter films as well as all five seasons of Peaky Blinders, leaves behind a grieving husband and two young children. Helen McCrory, A Giant Of The Stage […]

Jeffree Star Injured In ‘Severe’ Car Crash

Jeffree Star wears a blue denim dress on the red carpet
YouTuber Jeffree Star has been hospitalized after a severe car accident. The makeup guru’s injuries haven’t been made public yet, but judging solely from the photo posted of Star lying in his hospital bed, it’s clear that he was very lucky to survive. 

Severity Of Jeffree Star’s Injuries Currently Unknown

Jeffree Star, who was spending time at his Wyoming property, is recovering after a frightening car accident today. According to his Twitter account, the YouTube star was traveling in a car with his longtime friend Daniel Hilton when the two hit a patch of black ice. Their vehicle spun out of control and flipped three times. The accident reportedly involved Star’s pink Rolls Royce SUV.

Apparently, Star did suffer some injuries in the crash, but the full extent of them hasn’t been released to the public just yet. The Twitter post promised to update fans on Star’s condition as soon as the doctors give them more information. The crash took place only several hours ago, so there are a lot of missing details. Gossip Cop will update this story as more information becomes available.

