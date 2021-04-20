Jeffree Star Faking Car Crash Injuries?

Jeffree Star, who was recently involved in a terrifying car crash that left the YouTuber with part of his back broken and vertebrae fractures on his spine, has been accused of exaggerating his injuries. Several of the makeup mogul’s critics insisted there was no way Star could have sustained the injuries he claims and used videos and photos of him as evidence to prove him wrong. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can share what we found.

Jeffree Star Suffered Horrendous Injuries In Crash, But Critics Are Suspicious

Fans of Jeffree Star were horrified to learn that he’d been involved in a “severe” car accident Friday morning. Over the weekend, Star has updated his followers via Twitter about his condition, writing in one tweet, “I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.”

Despite the YouTuber providing photos of himself and his friend Daniel Lucas recovering in the hospital, some of Star’s critics have claimed he’s faking the extent of his injuries. One person insisted that the lack of visible bruises on Lucas and Star were evidence that the crash wasn’t as “severe” as the makeup mogul’s social media accounts portrayed it.

Yet another doubter questioned how Star was allowed and physically able to move around in videos posted to his Instagram Stories, commenting that it was strange that the YouTuber was able to get around so quickly considering the extent of his injuries.

As the rumors have gathered steam online, Jeffree Star’s spokesperson has spoken out, telling PageSix, “He doesn’t wish this kind of pain upon anybody.” Having viewed Star’s Instagram Stories, we can’t figure out why the last critic claimed Star was “twisting” his broken back and walking around “super fast.” In most of the videos, Star was stationary, moving mostly just his arms and neck, and even those movements were somewhat stilted. Star also uploaded photos of his wrecked Rolls Royce, which he says played a huge role in saving his life in the horrific accident.

This was hard but I had to go see my car today. Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives 🙏🏻 Time to heal and let my body repair. pic.twitter.com/5YY5CVpl1V — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021

That sort of damage can’t be faked. People should remember that they often don’t know the full story before they comment and spread rumors, especially when it comes to other people’s health. Hopefully Star and his friend, who is also facing a difficult road ahead, will be able to make a full recovery.

