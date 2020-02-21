Why Jeffree Star Doesn’t Want To Be The Bad Guy Anymore

Truth rating: 0

Jeffree Star has a bit of a reputation as a rabble-rouser, but he’s recently decided to change that perception of him. After a drama-filled 2019, the YouTuber and beauty mogul is sick of being the go-to for “spilling the tea.” Now the only person Star wants to “expose” is himself.

It’s hard to say exactly what brought on Star’s decision not to engage in the drama anymore. It could be the numerous feuds and controversies he’s enmeshed himself in over the past few years. It could be the personal losses he’s endured. Or it could be that 34-year-old is simply sick of being expected to be the first in line to involve himself in other people’s drama.

Old Habits Die Hard For Jeffree Star

Some of the drama that Star involved himself in last year involved fellow YouTubers Tati Westbrook and James Charles. Charles and Westbrook had a falling out over a promotion Charles did for one of Westbrook’s competitors. The fight turned ugly quickly, with Westbrook accusing Charles of being inappropriate with straight men.

Star soon jumped into the fight and took Westbrook’s side. He claimed Charles was not allowed in his house because he made Star’s then-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt uncomfortable. Star promised his followers that he’d “show receipts” shortly, but they never came.

No More Drama

The next day, instead of digging deeper into the drama as was expected, Star released a different sort of video to his YouTube channel. The video, simply titled “Never Doing This Again,” featured a somber Star largely explaining why he no longer wanted to be the guy who the internet turned to to “expose it all.” He admitted that he’d reacted hastily to the drama and shouldn’t have involved himself at all. Star revealed that his own actions to stir the pot reminded him of how he had behaved in the past, and he was embarrassed by it.

2019 also brought other tragedies for the cosmetics company owner. Two of Jeffree Star’s beloved Pomeranians, Diamond and Daddy, died. Then, on January 11, 2020, Star announced that he and Schwandt, his boyfriend of five years, had been broken up for a few weeks. The split seemed amicable, but Star was clearly still devastated in the video he uploaded to his channel to explain what was going on between them. With all of his own personal issues going on, it seems like Star doesn’t have the time or energy anymore to get back to rabble-rousing.