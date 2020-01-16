By Mack Rawden |

YouTube sensation Jeffree Star recently announced the cancellation of his European makeup masterclass tour. Some fans were quick to speculate on the reason with most pointing toward the star’s recent breakup from longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. The truth, however, is more complicated than that, according to Star.

The makeup celebrity took to Instagram to talk to fans directly about what’s going on in his personal life (the story can be seen here). He wasn’t extremely specific with the details, but he did give everyone a pretty good sense of where his head is at. He’s not in the best place mentally right now and the thought of leaving his dogs was just too much. He told his followers, “Obviously you guys know I have been going through a lot. Not just the breakup. It’s really hard to leave the dogs. I have a lot less help right now.”

He later continued, “We’re all going through things. Minus what I announce to the world, there’s a lot more I’m going through. I think some people need to show a lot more compassion.” Breakups are always tough, but breaking up with someone you’ve built your life beside is often even worse. Jeffree Star poured out his heart in a recent YouTube video to discuss the rumors and stories about his personal life, saying he and Schwandt love each other but are not in love anymore.

Some of Star’s openness seems to be related to his own process of self-healing, but some of it also seems to be for fans, as well. The celebrity finished up his recent Instagram confessional by telling fans that “it’s okay to not be okay” and that if they’re having some issues already this year, it’s fine because “2020 is going to be amazing.”

During his career, Star has amassed a following of more than 17 million YouTube subscribers, as well as 15 million followers on Instagram. He also runs a popular cosmetics line and has promised some fun new products in the near future. At this point, it’s unclear whether he’ll rebound with his now ex-boyfriend. The two recently hung out together, and Star later praised him for being the only man “confident enough” to love him publicly. Star also denied rumors that Schwandt had already moved on with a woman and shared a picture of the two in the same house, seemingly getting along.

We won’t speculate on what has been going on in Star’s life beyond the breakup, but when he’s comfortable enough to talk about it, he surely will.