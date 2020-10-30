Jeff Bridges Forgoing Chemo In Favor Of Chanting And A Vegan Diet To Fight Cancer?

Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges announced to his fans that he was starting a battle with lymphoma. The Hell Or High Water star is now beginning treatment, but one tabloid claims he’s going to receive unconventional treatment. Is Bridges chanting cancer away? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Bridges is confident he can beat his diagnosis “by coupling medical care with a strict vegan diet, chanting and spiritual healing techniques.” This comes after Bridges tweeted that he has “a great team of doctors,” but he is electing to not listen to them.
The tabloid speaks to a “medical expert” for some additional insight. They say that while “a vegan diet is nice and healthy,” choosing to forgo chemotherapy means “he could be chanting at his own funeral.”
Obviously, this story is false. Why would Bridges tweet about having great doctors only to then ignore them? The proof is in the article itself, as the tabloid admits the quoted medical expert “has not treated Jeff.” If a doctor has not treated a patient, then they should never speak on what could be happening. Tabloids do this all the time as a way of sounding more believable, so it’s a useful sign that the story is likely made-up.
Bridges is currently undergoing chemotherapy. He provided a photo of the treatment on his Instagram:
Gossip Cop can’t explain why the Enquirer would think this is okay. Bridges has a bit of a hippie reputation thanks to The Big Lebowski, so the tabloid thinks this is a believable story. The article even uses a photo of Bridges in character as The Dude. The truth is, it just wanted to use a beloved actor’s cancer diagnosis as a way to both sell magazines and spread misinformation. It’s disgraceful.
Profiting off a cancer diagnosis is nothing new from this tabloid. Back in March 2019, it claimed “Alex Trebek has just months to live.” Here we are about 18 months alter and Trebek is still hosting Jeopardy! Queen Elizabeth II was said to be dying of cancer too, yet she still rules England. Heck, just last week the tabloid said Phil Collins was dying despite his announcing a new tour Genesis tour for next year.
If nothing else, Bridges is in great company of folks who’s health is exploited by the Enquirer. He has not chosen veganism over chemotherapy. The story is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.