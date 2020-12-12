Jealousy Threatening Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Wedding?

This was supposed to be the year that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot. COVID-19 had other plans, so the couple was forced to postpone the wedding. The two are still together though, as you can see from a quick glance at either’s Instagram.
Despite the obvious fact that the two are still dating, tabloids instead love to print wild fantasies about two vain and jealous people that are struggling to co-exist. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Rodriguez and Lopez's jealousy affecting their wedding plans.
This story came from In Touch in 2018 where it claimed that Rodriguez was being hounded by “cheating allegations,” forcing Lopez to rethink her future. Lopez was “privately questioning” her relationship after learning that Rodriguez was “still in touch with former fling Lauren Hunter.” This friendly texting relationship with an ex was enough for Lopez to wonder if she should just “cut her losses and walk away from the relationship.” Nearly three years later and these two are still very much an item, so clearly this drama was overblown. A contact close to Lopez also confirmed that this alleged cheating narrative was false.
In Lopez’s film Second Act, she and This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia share a love scene in a shower. In Touch, about a year after suggesting the two would break up, claimed Rodriguez “kind of lost it.” When he saw the scene, he was apparently stupefied. A source added, “What made it worse is that he knew J. Lo specifically wanted Milo, and only Milo for the role." Lopez clarified on Andy Cohen’s radio show that Rodriguez told her it was okay for her to kiss Ventimiglia in the film. A rep for Rodriguez also told Gossip Cop on the record that this story was made up.
According to the National Enquirer, Lopez was getting too close to her old American Idol pal Ryan Seacrest for Rodriguez’s liking. Seacrest was newly single, and a so-called insider said he and Lopez “share a lot in common — especially when it comes to building their own brands." Rodriguez was supposedly upset, and the tabloid called this “ironic” because “there are multiple women who say he's cheated on them." A spokesperson for Lopez went on the record to say this story was nonsense. Seacrest and Lopez have been friends for years, and this does not bother Rodriguez.
We’re beginning to notice a pattern here where Rodriguez is thrust into the role of the jealous husband who doesn’t want his fiancee to talk to any other men. This time, the National Enquirer said that Lopez had sent “secret texts” to her ex Ben Affleck, which once again apparently angered Rodriguez. This story came to be because Affleck said in an interview that he and his Gigli co-star “keep in touch periodically.” The tabloid took that anecdote and ran with it, claiming “Ben and Jen split in 2004, so it was odd for Alex to hear they still keep in touch 16 years later.” A source close to the situation told Gossip Cop that this report was false. There was no evidence that Rodriguez had been misled or was at all upset that two exes occasionally touch base with one another.
