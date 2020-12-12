Jealousy Threatening Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Wedding?

Affleck And Lopez Stay In Touch, Rodriguez Isn’t Happy

We’re beginning to notice a pattern here where Rodriguez is thrust into the role of the jealous husband who doesn’t want his fiancee to talk to any other men. This time, the National Enquirer said that Lopez had sent “secret texts” to her ex Ben Affleck, which once again apparently angered Rodriguez. This story came to be because Affleck said in an interview that he and his Gigli co-star “keep in touch periodically.” The tabloid took that anecdote and ran with it, claiming “Ben and Jen split in 2004, so it was odd for Alex to hear they still keep in touch 16 years later.” A source close to the situation told Gossip Cop that this report was false. There was no evidence that Rodriguez had been misled or was at all upset that two exes occasionally touch base with one another.