Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Holland in a maroon suit with Zendaya in a green dress Celebrities ‘Jealous’ Tom Holland’s ‘Insecurity’ About Zendaya’s Ex And Co-Stars Jeopardizing Their Relationship?

Is Tom Holland‘s jealousy driving Zendaya away? That’s what one tabloid’s reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Tom Holland’s ‘Jealous Jag’ Upsetting Zendaya? According to this week’s edition of the National Enquirer, it’s trouble in paradise for newly-confirmed couple Tom Holland and Zendaya. The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars broke the internet recently when pictures […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Side-by-side photos. Megyn Kelly in red on the left, Naomi Osaka in zebra print on the right. News Megyn Kelly Calls Out Tennis Star Naomi Osaka For Blocking Her On Twitter After Tense Exchange

Naomi Osaka, among the greatest tennis players on the planet, is in a Twitter feud with conservative pundit Megyn Kelly. Osaka has blocked Kelly on Twitter, and Kelly is not pleased. Gossip Cop has the story. The Magazine Cover Osaka joins transgender actress Leyna Bloom and rapper Megan Thee Stallion on the covers of 2021’s […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
(Blue Origin) New Shepard rocket liftoff Uncategorized Joes Daemon’s Net Worth: How Rich Is The Man Who Bought A Ticket To Outer Space With Jeff Bezos?

As 18-year-old Oliver Daemon blasted off into space with Jeff Bezos onboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket Tuesday, the teenager had some deep pockets to thank for the once-in-a-lifetime ride. Given the $28 million price tag, many are wondering how the young Daemon afforded the space flight. As it turns out, have a lot of […]

 by Eric Gasa
Whitney Peak doing her brows Lifestyle ‘Gossip Girl’s’ Whitney Peak Just Shared The Most Unexpected Tip On How To Get Perfect Brows

Peak opened up her makeup bag to share her morning beauty routine, and she included the most unexpected tip on how to get perfect brows.

 by Suzy Kerr
Celebrities

‘Jealous’ Tom Holland’s ‘Insecurity’ About Zendaya’s Ex And Co-Stars Jeopardizing Their Relationship?

A
Ariel Gordon
2:00 pm, July 20, 2021
Tom Holland in a maroon suit with Zendaya in a green dress
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Is Tom Holland‘s jealousy driving Zendaya away? That’s what one tabloid’s reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Tom Holland’s ‘Jealous Jag’ Upsetting Zendaya?

According to this week’s edition of the National Enquirer, it’s trouble in paradise for newly-confirmed couple Tom Holland and Zendaya. The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars broke the internet recently when pictures surfaced of the couple smooching while caught in traffic. The tabloid insists that Zendaya is head-over-heels for Holland, but Holland is reportedly worried Zendaya will be swept off her feet by her other male co-stars.

The source insists that Holland is especially concerned by her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, who fans have speculated Zendaya dated in the past, and her Dune “sidekick” Timothée Chalamet. The tabloid’s source explains, “He has major issues over her connection with Jacob, even though she swears it’s platonic and Tom has nothing to worry about, and he was also pretty paranoid when she got close to Timothée,” adding, “Zendaya likes to get her flirt on — but Tom is the one she wants!” The outlet then muses that Holland and Zendaya have secretly been an item for years, although their recent PDA finally confirmed it.

Zendaya ‘Jostled’ By Tom Holland’s Insecurity?

So, is it true Zendaya is getting fed up with Holland’s jealous tendencies? Here’s the thing: No one is even certain that they are a couple. After years of fans speculating they’re an item, it seems like the vindication they’ve long been waiting for has finally arrived. But both actors, very private in their relationships, have been connected to other people over the years. It’s a bit premature to be insinuating drama when so little is actually known about their relationship.

Zendaya has been connected to plenty of other romantic partners in the past few years, although she’s denied them all. And Holland himself was romantically linked to actress Nadia Parkes just last year before they reportedly called it off. Whatever the nature of Holland and Zendaya’s relationship, it’s clear they haven’t been in a steady romance for multiple years as the tabloid claims.

Furthermore, both Holland and Zendaya are professional actors that are fully capable of separating reality from fiction. Even if they are together in a fully committed and exclusive relationship, there’s nothing to suggest Holland is paranoid about Zendaya getting too close to her co-stars.

This is far from the first story we’ve covered about actors supposedly cozying up to their co-stars despite being in relationships. Last year, the National Enquirer alleged Kit Harington was worrying his wife by getting too close to his Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie. Then, Woman’s Day claimed George Clooney and Julia Roberts were “getting cozy” behind their spouses’ backs. And more recently, OK! reported Olivia Wilde was upset Harry Style was “canoodling” with his co-star. Obviously, this is a common trope for the tabloids.

More News From Gossip Cop

Katy Perry Giving Orlando Bloom No Partying Ultimatum?

Matt Damon, Wife Luciana Barroso ‘Bickering Non-Stop’, Marriage In Trouble?

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Tom Holland’s Filming Schedule ‘Too Much’ For Him?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.