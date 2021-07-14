‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is suddenly not happy with the arrangement she and her ex-husband Blake Shelton have with the dog they adopted together during their marriage. Shelton took custody of Betty, a lovely black lab when they split. But when she heard the news of Shelton’s impending nuptials to fiancee Gwen Stefani, she started to reconsider. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “Miranda wants Betty back.”

Lambert was apparently “left-seething” after Stefani posted a TikTok video of Betty dozing cozily in her bed with the voice-over, “Show me someone that lives in your house rent-free.” The video prompted Lambert to decide Betty would be better off with her. But an insider interjects, “Blake is refusing to budge and saying Miranda should leave well enough alone.” Apparently, Shelton is certain Lambert has ulterior motives. The insider adds, “Blake can’t help but think Miranda’s trying to ruin his summer wedding. He wants her to butt out.”

Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton About Betty?

So, is it true Lambert wants Betty back? We doubt it. While we don’t doubt Lambert is an animal lover, this matter was settled years ago when Shelton and Lambert separated. Furthermore, the tabloid can’t get its story straight. It jumps around from claiming Lambert is out to sabotage Shelton and Stefani’s marriage to claiming she genuinely wants Betty back with her. Whatever her made-up intentions are in this made-up story, Betty remains with Shelton. Additionally, Shelton and Stefani’s wedding went off without a hitch and they are now husband and wife.

But we shouldn’t be surprised the National Enquirer is posting such an unflattering story about Lambert. Despite Lambert having been married to her husband for over two years now, the magazine constantly portrays her as obsessed with Shelton. According to the magazine, Lambert was telling people Shelton and Stefani’s marriage would be a total disaster. Then, the outlet claimed Lambert was “warning” her friends not to attend Shelton and Stefani’s wedding. And then the tabloid alleged Lambert wanted to compete with Stefani and Shelton’s collaborative career and get her husband into vocal lessons.

Obviously, these kinds of reports are based on the idea that Lambert is a jealous and obsessive ex. That simply isn’t true. While Lambert and Shelton may not have had one of the most amicable of splits, there’s nothing to suggest Lambert wishes Shelton or Stefani any ill-will.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Planning To Elope

Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert In ‘Toxic’ Feud Over Competing Careers?

Reese Witherspoon Reportedly ‘Devastated’ By Marriage Problems, Moving Out?

Why Adam Levine Didn’t Attend Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Wedding