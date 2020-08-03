“Jealous” Gwen Stefani Rejoined ‘The Voice’ To “Keep Tabs” On Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson; Report

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a popular target for tabloids, which is why it doesn’t surprise us that such a shady outlet like the Globe would print such a ridiculously false story. The outlet is infamous for its outlandish reports, like when it claimed Shelton was scheming to replace The Voice judge Adam Levine with Stefani last summer. That was simply untrue. Gossip Cop has encountered so many rumors about the musical couple in 2020 alone that we combined the most outrageous rumors we’ve investigated into an article of their own. When will these tabloids learn to leave well enough alone?