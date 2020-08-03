“Jealous” Gwen Stefani Rejoined ‘The Voice’ To “Keep Tabs” On Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson; Report

Did Gwen Stefani rejoin The Voice in order to “keep tabs” on Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson? One tabloid seemed to believe that Stefani’s return to the hit singing competition show was out of jealousy rather than a sincere desire to be a judge again. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and came to our own conclusion.
“Jealous” Gwen Stefani is only returning to The Voice in order to come between her boyfriend Blake Shelton and fellow Voice judge Kelly Clarkson, according to the Globe. Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, on June 4, and Stefani announced her return to the popular singing show almost two weeks later on June 16.
This quick turnaround evidently got the outlet, and it’s highly suspicious sources, wondering what the reason could be. The outlet’s “insiders” claimed Stefani was worried that the newly single American Idol winner would try to make a move on her man. “Gwen won’t let Kelly and Blake out of her sight! She’s not taking any chances!” the source squealed. Shelton has been lending Clarkson “a shoulder to cry on” as she goes through her divorce and the insider claimed Stefani wasn’t too pleased about that.
“I get why Gwen is pissed. Suddenly Blake’s on the phone and texting to comfort Kelly — who just happens to be attractive and talented,” the source proclaimed. The outlet claims Stefani has gone on “a public charm offensive” to make sure Clarkson knows “Blake is her man,” and cites a selfie Stefani posted of herself and Shelton in honor of the country music singer’s birthday as evidence.
The source seemed to believe that Stefani and Shelton will soon make things “official,” meaning the couple will marry, soon as a result of Stefani’s jealousy, as well as the fact that the two had been quarantining together throughout lockdown. “This whole thing may be finally pushing them to make it official. Between the lockdown and Kelly, I wouldn’t be at all surprised!” Finally, a conclusion to this nonsensical story.
It’s absolutely absurd to suggest that the only reason Gwen Stefani rejoined the judges on The Voice was in order to make sure nothing happened between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. The only reason Stefani took a break was because she wanted to finish her Las Vegas residency. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t seem likely that large musical gatherings will be continuing for some time, so the timing of Stefani’s return is likely due to the global pandemic, not a case of jealousy.
Besides, it’s highly evident that Shelton and Clarkson view themselves more as friends, even siblings, than as potential romantic partners. The two have been friends for almost a decade, much longer than Stefani and Shelton have been dating. There are also much more reputable reports that Stefani as well as Shelton have been a shoulder for Clarkson to lean on during an incredibly difficult time in her life.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a popular target for tabloids, which is why it doesn’t surprise us that such a shady outlet like the Globe would print such a ridiculously false story. The outlet is infamous for its outlandish reports, like when it claimed Shelton was scheming to replace The Voice judge Adam Levine with Stefani last summer. That was simply untrue. Gossip Cop has encountered so many rumors about the musical couple in 2020 alone that we combined the most outrageous rumors we’ve investigated into an article of their own. When will these tabloids learn to leave well enough alone?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.