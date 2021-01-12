Kelly Clarkson Plotting A Revenge Makeover Amid Divorce From Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock? News Kelly Clarkson Plotting A Revenge Makeover Amid Divorce From Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock?
News

Jason Sudeikis Throws Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Romance Timeline Into Question

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, both dressed in black, pose before a white background
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Ever since Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles made their debut as a couple, there has been the question on whether or not this new relationship overlapped with Wilde’s previous engagement to Jason Sudeikis. Now a source close to Sudeikis has spoken out and has called the established timeline between romances into question. The source has also made clear that the split between Sudeikis and Wilde wasn’t quite as mutual as previously thought.

Jason Sudeikis Not Over Olivia Wilde — Source

A source close to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has chimed in on the ongoing drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles. Although it was previously reported that Sudeikis and Wilde, who were together for nearly 12 years and share two children, had an “amicable” split at the beginning of 2021, this source is now refuting that timeline. The former pair announced their decision to part ways in November 2020, with a source close to the couple telling People,

The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis look over their shoulders on the Oscars red carpet
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Sudeikis Is Reportedly 'Beyond Distraught'

Now, another source has indicated to ET that it hasn’t been so long since Wilde and Sudeikis decided to go their separate ways. “Jason is beyond distraught. Of course Jason still has feelings for [Olivia]. This is a fresh split,” the source said. “He’s in absolute shock. He would like to repair things with Olivia and have his family back together.”

Despite being “devastated” by news of Wilde’s relationship with Styles, the source insisted that the former One Direction singer was not the reason for Sudeikis’ split from Wilde, which matches our own reporting on the apparent love triangle. It remains to be seen whether Sudeikis’ apparent desire to reconcile with Wilde will prove fruitful, since all available evidence suggests that she’s enjoying her new romance with Styles.

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

