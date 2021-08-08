Jason Sudeikis’ Friends Relieved His Post-Olivia Wilde Fling Is Already Over?

Is Jason Sudeikis‘ romance with Keeley Hazell cooling off already? One tabloid insists the Ted Lasso star has set his sights on dating model Irina Shayk. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jason Sudeikis And Keeley Hazell ‘Cooling Off’?

This week, Star reports actor and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis has split from his girlfriend Keeley Hazell after only dating for a short while. Sudeikis and Hazell sparked dating rumors recently after they were spotted embracing on an outing in NYC. But the tabloid insists their brief fling has come to an end because Sudeikis has eyes for another woman. The Ted Lasso star was recently spotted chatting up Russian model Irina Shayk outside of a restaurant in NYC.

An inside source dishes, “Everyone was in a great mood that night, but anyone with eyes could see Jason’s were all over Irina,” adding, “His friends would love to see him with a smart, independent woman like her. She’s more on his level, family and career-wise.” The tabloid notes that both Sudeikis and Shayk are single parents who recently called off their engagements to Olivia Wilde and Bradley Cooper respectively. “It’s no secret that Jason’s pals didn’t like Keeley,” the insider confesses to the outlet, “They thought she was using him for fame.”

Irina Shayk ‘Spells Trouble’ For Jason Sudeikis And Keeley Hazell?

So, here’s the thing: Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell’s relationship has been ambiguous at best. While some sources have confirmed they’re dating, others insist they were never serious to begin with. It’s entirely possible the Horrible Bosses co-stars are just platonic close friends now, but we’re still not keen on trusting Star‘s report for two reasons.

For one, we doubt there’s anything romantic between Sudeikis and Shayk. The two were simply out at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends of theirs. While we don’t doubt they enjoyed each other’s company, the occasion wasn’t romantic in nature. Furthermore, the tabloid forgot to mention Shayk is dating Kanye West. While the couple has been plagued by their own splitting rumors, a source has told People that they are very much still an item.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Relationships

But most importantly, Star is no expert in celebrity relationships. This is the same tabloid that insisted Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were divorcing, not once, not twice, but four separate times. And yet, Timberlake and Biel are definitely still married. Then, in 2019, the outlet alleged Britney Spears was begging her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, to marry her. The magazine followed up the story this year by claiming they got engaged. Spears and Asghari are not engaged but are still together. Clearly, Star is no authority on celebrity relationships.

More News From Gossip Cop

Jason Sudeikis Reveals How Olivia Wilde Convinced Him To Create ‘Ted Lasso’

Report: Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Fraying, Jason Sudeikis Delighted

Harry Styles Caused Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Split?