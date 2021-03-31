Jason Sudeikis After His Split From Olivia Wilde, Dating Jennifer Aniston?

Before and after Jason Sudeikis’s split with Olivia Wilde, tabloids loved speculating about the Hall Pass star’s relationship. As of late, the outlets are tirelessly shipping Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston together. What’s the real scoop? Gossip Cop revisits previous rumors to dish it out.

The Trifecta

Back in December of last year, Life & Style suggested that Aniston was dipping into her pool of exes and old co-stars to satisfy her romantic needs, most notably with Jason Sudeikis, John Mayer, and Gerard Butler. Quite the pool for her to choose a lucky fella from! An insider gloated that, “Jen went from getting over her second divorce to rekindling a romance with ex-husband Brad Pitt last year to now having to decide between three guys who all want to make her their girl.” The insider goes on to say how complicated it became when she started falling in love with all three of them, making it a complete juggling act for the actress.

The tabloid spent the most time gushing about Aniston and Sudeikis, alleging that the Horrible Bosses actor reached out to Jen after splitting from Wilde. Suspicious insiders say their interactions turned flirty pretty quickly because they’d always had a thing for each other, but one of them was always with someone else. However, Gossip Cop dismissed the entire story as false when one of her reps completely denied the report. Tabloids are always creating fake relationships for Aniston, and Sudeikis happens to be their current favorite target.

Olivia Wilde Wild For Harry Styles

Next up, National Enquirer purported that Harry Styles split up Wilde and Sudeikis. After the former House actress and One Direction pop sensation started filming Don’t Worry Darling in Fall of 2020, tipsters tattled that, “She’s totally crushing on Harry. He lit a fire under Wilde that had long been missing from her life.” Since she’s also directing the film, she was apparently keen on mentoring him as an actor as well. Adding fuel to the fire, some insiders also suggested that their chummy friendship definitely played a part in Sudeikis and Wilde’s break up and that “Jason didn’t get why Olivia was swooning over this kid.”

Yet, Gossip Cop points out that reputable sources for Sudeikis and Wilde confirmed the two actually split at the beginning of 2020, though they didn’t announce it until November of that year. Nonetheless, even if Wilde was wild about Styles, she was single and free to date whom she wished.

Reconciling Their Relationship

Sudeikis and Wilde certainly saddened fans when they called off their seven-year engagement. So, what could be more shocking than that? Well, New Idea tried to bait fans into thinking they were reconciling and dating again two short months after the announcement. One of their insiders touted that “The two were caught talking and embraced by their car, looking as smitten as ever.”

However, while the couple did truly embrace each other in Los Angeles, it’s not proof that they’ve gotten back together. In fact, People explained that Sudeikis and Wilde’s split has been amicable and that they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. Plus, Wilde and Styles are officially dating now, so the former lovebirds were probably bonding over their kids.

Jason and Jennifer Getting Close

Finally, Woman’s Day attempted to recycle the narrative that Sudeikis and Aniston were on the path to dating. The outlet portrayed Aniston as the ultimate comfort for Sudeikis as he poured his heart out to his We’re The Millers co-star. They were in one movie together back in 2011, so they must be dating right?

Gossip Cop chalks this up as a typical tabloid ploy. Their insiders further fluffed the story with quote after quote of the two using each other for comfort and support through his break up and her loneliness. They even claimed that the actor and actresses’ loved ones would be thrilled if the two got together. But, it’s worth mentioning that true friends of celebrities don’t dish anything about them because they know firsthand how tabloids can twist their words into completely different meanings.

Maybe Sudeikis and Aniston are soulmates, but let’s allow them to decide if and when they share that with the world, and not trust the tabloids on this.

More News From Gossip Cop

Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKeller Enjoys ‘Magical Moment’ In Steamy Bath Video

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Princess Eugenie Feuding With Other Members Of The Royal Family, Including Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles?

Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden