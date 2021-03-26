Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Relationship On The Rocks Over His Partying?

Almost a year ago, one tabloid headline suggested that long time partners Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were on the rocks and headed for disaster. Statham’s lavish partying was reportedly to blame. Gossip Cop is revisiting this story and checking on where the two stand today.

Jason Statham Partying With Friends Too Much

The infamous tabloid Life & Style ran a story alleging that Statham and Huntington-Whiteley, who share a child, were getting into massive arguments about his late nights out on the town. Apparently, Huntington-Whiteley was sick and tired of Statham partying late with his bad-boy friends. She believed they were a bad influence, especially after the arrival of their child, Jack.

Statham Forced to Sell His Party Pad

A few weeks before this story emerged, one of the tabloid’s sister publications, OK!, ran an article declaring that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was absolutely fed up with Jason Statham’s partying ways and was insisting the Hobbs & Shaw star sell his home above the L.A. strip. An insider for the publication claimed Statham used the additional house as an escape, inviting his party mates to revel and get hammered.

Keep in mind, this story appeared in March, shortly after the pandemic imposed many life changing protocols. Reputable sources confirmed that Statham was selling his Malibu house, most likely because he and his supermodel girlfriend stood to make anywhere from $4 to $10 million by selling the beach house. In an uncertain time, this makes plenty of sense. Plus, the much more reliable source People interviewed Huntington-Whiteley around the exact same time these rumors arose, and the English model and actress discussed how she and Statham were socially distancing at home with their son and constantly trying to figure out how to entertain him.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham Living Separate Lives

In 2018, two years prior to that story, Life & Style pitifully attempted to suggest Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham’s relationship was floundering, saying they were barely a couple at all and living separate lives. Gossip Cop easily refuted this story based on the fact that the couple was spotted on a date night the week before, and days before that, the model documented her 31st birthday on social media with her fiance and friends. The real kicker? In an interview for the March 2018 Harper’s Bazaar cover story, Huntington-Whiteley described Statham as the best dad in the world. It’s obvious this tabloid made up fake narratives with little basis.

Creating Drama Where There Is None

While Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are well known, they aren’t necessarily the most buzzworthy celebs in the game. This can make it difficult for tabloids to run plausible stories because they simply have no idea what’s going on. However, one thing is clear: Ever since the couple emerged in 2010, tabloid headline after headline has hinted at their impending split. By now, this narrative is like a broken hamster wheel.

After more than ten years of suggesting the two were on the cusp of splitting or living separate lives or abandoning their dead relationship, the tabloids should throw in the towel considering the two are engaged and still happily together. Gossip Cop assures readers that the rumors are as fictional as the characters Statham has portrayed in his stellar films.

More News From Gossip Cop

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Planning Secret ‘Double Wedding’ With Brad Pitt And Johnny McDaid?

The Truth About John Goodman’s Incredible Weight Loss

Can You Guess Who This Mullet Haired Girl Grew Up To Be?

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?