Jason Statham Driving Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Crazy In Quarantine?

Is Jason Statham‘s bad mood driving Rosie Huntington-Whiteley up the wall? That’s what one article is claiming. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the engaged couple.

Quarantine Blues Have Gotten Statham Down?

A recent edition of OK! reported that quarantine has been especially hard on Statham and his fiancée, Huntington-Whiteley. According to the article, “Rosie To Jason: Lighten Up!” the couple of ten years has been feeling blue following their move from sunny Malibu to dreary London. Statham reportedly is not taking well to their claustrophobic quarters.

Furthermore, the article’s insider insists that the lack of activity has got Statham feeling bummed out. But he isn’t the only one struggling. According to the report, Huntington-Whiteley is getting fed up with the actor’s gloom and is suffering under the weight of tending to Statham, as well as their child.

Is Whiteley Getting Fed Up?

Is it true that Huntington-Whiteley is getting frustrated with her fiancé’s sour mood? It’s doubtful that’s the case. The article relies on the word of an alleged insider to build its case. Without the source, there would be absolutely nothing to suggest that the couple is at odds. On the contrary, what we do know about Statham and Huntington-Whiteley paints a very different picture.

Despite what the article suggests, Statham has not been sitting around the house twiddling his thumbs. The actor hasn’t skipped a beat and continues to book roles. Statham filmed a Guy Ritchie movie just last year. The film is called Wrath of Man and will hit theaters this April.

Meanwhile, Huntington-Whiteley got candid about her relationship in a recent interview with Elle. In the interview, the model admits that it’s easy to succumb to stress and that everything isn’t perfect all the time. That being said, Whiteley concludes by saying that she and Statham “muscle through” and “lift each other up” when they need to.

The Tabloid Has Been Unreliable In The Past

It’s hard to trust OK! with news on this couple. This is the same tabloid that reported incorrectly that Statham and Huntington-Whiteley were having a secret wedding. Additionally, the tabloid has been rife with reports claiming that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley forced Jason Statham to sell their home because he was partying too much. Gossip Cop has looked into these claims before and found them completely false. Quarantine has been hard for everyone, and surely any couple has had their ups and downs, but there’s no reason to think that Statham is caught in a funk or that it’s driving Whitely nuts.

