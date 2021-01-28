Jason Momoa Warned To Curb 'Steamy' Flirting?

What's Going On With 'Aquaman 2'?

The problem with this story is that it's entirely built on the word of overly eager fans and gossip sites that want Clarke to replace Heard. A petition calling for the removal of Heard due to domestic violence allegations reached over 1.5 million signatures, and it's clearly an issue that draws the attention of a lot of passionate fans and moviegoers. Likewise, fan castings and photoshops of Clarke in the role of Mera have been the closest thing to any Aquaman 2 news for the past few months. The tabloid looks to be attempting to capitalize on those hot subjects to sell its gossip. There have been no legitimate reports of Heard being cut from the production, and as recently as two months ago, she said she was still on board for the sequel.