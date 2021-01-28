Jason Momoa Warned To Curb 'Steamy' Flirting?

Jason Momoa could have chemistry with just about anyone, but one outlet reports that his ability to do so has his wife nervous about his future work on Aquaman 2. Sparking the fears is the fact that one of Momoa's closest female friends could be joining the cast. Here's what we know.
According to Woman's Day, the actor's being kept on a short leash by his wife amid rumors that Amber Heard may be getting replaced with another hit actress for Aquaman 2. Noting that readers shouldn't believe the "official line that the 34-year-old actress couldn't be fired because of her contract." The outlet says that Bonet "stepped in to bat for Amber" because she's actually terrified of the possibility of Momoa's close friend, Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, replacing Heard.
"When news came out that Emilia would be playing Mera, Lisa kicked off," an anonymous source says. "She's had enough of seeing Emilia with her man, so she fought hard to keep Amber on the ticket. Jason, of course, did whatever Lisa wanted. He's a huge fan of 'happy wife, happy life,'" the insider concludes. "Probably a wise thing, too — Emilia's single and there's no denying the steamy chemistry between her and Jason."
The problem with this story is that it's entirely built on the word of overly eager fans and gossip sites that want Clarke to replace Heard. A petition calling for the removal of Heard due to domestic violence allegations reached over 1.5 million signatures, and it's clearly an issue that draws the attention of a lot of passionate fans and moviegoers. Likewise, fan castings and photoshops of Clarke in the role of Mera have been the closest thing to any Aquaman 2 news for the past few months. The tabloid looks to be attempting to capitalize on those hot subjects to sell its gossip. There have been no legitimate reports of Heard being cut from the production, and as recently as two months ago, she said she was still on board for the sequel.
There are far too many layers of speculation in this story. If the contracts didn't matter, if Amber Heard got removed from Aquaman 2, and if Emilia Clarke joined the film in her stead, Lisa Bonet would be upset. Ultimately, there are just far too many strings attached to this narrative for it to be in any way believable. We already saw a similar narrative from NW in 2018 that said his chemistry with Amber Heard had his wife furious, which turned out to be bogus. Bonet and Momoa's relationship is as strong as ever, and he called her a "goddess" in a November interview. The only thing that's remotely true in this story is the fact that Jason Momoa is enjoying both a happy wife and a happy life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
