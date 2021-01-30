Jason Momoa Caught In The Middle Of New Feuds

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is one of Hollywood’s most liked stars. His co-stars regularly sing his praises and he’s pretty charming on talk shows. Apparently, this reality was lost on the tabloids who constantly put him in the middle of feuds. Here are some Momoa rivalries Gossip Cop has busted.
According to Star, Emilia Clarke is uncomfortably in the middle of a feud between her Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Momoa. “Kit’s boozing” sparked drama between himself and Momoa, with a so-called source adding "You have to feel sorry for Emilia Clarke, who adores them both and is stuck in the middle." This story didn’t add up as Momoa has repeatedly endorsed Harington on Instagram and has been supportive of the star. He’s even posted photos of himself and Harington getting drinks together, so he’s not anti-drinking. Clarke is not sadly "stuck" in the middle of a feud, as there is no feud at all.
With the alluring title “Thor vs Aquaman: Aussie Turf Wars,” the National Enquirer reports a fight between Momoa and Chris Hemsworth took place while both are filming in Australia. An alleged source said, “They both have huge egos, and they've been sniping at each other since Jason has been making himself comfortable on Chris' home turf in Australia.” What started as jabs are now “getting a little personal” because “Chris has gotten a little jealous of all the attention Jason's gotten in his own backyard.” When Gossip Cop looked into it, we found no evidence of any conflict between the two hard-bodied men. Aside from working at rival superhero companies, the two have no animosity. Momoa has posted supportive messages on Hemsworth’s Instagram, so we find this story impossible to believe.
Back in 2018, NW claimed Momoa and his Aquaman co-star Amber Heard were “getting too cozy.’ Momoa’s wife Lisa Bonet didn’t take kindly to the two getting ‘flirty” on the set and was ready to “warn Amber off her man.” A questionable tipster said, “Lisa's not giving up her man without a fight." Gossip Cop thought this story was suspicious because it came out long after the filming of Aquaman had completed. A rep for Bonet told us this story was “completely unsubstantiated,” so we busted it. This tabloid had a habit of writing love stories about Heard, so this vague story seemed even less likely.