Jason Momoa Caught In The Middle Of New Feuds

‘Fighting’ Chris Hemsworth

With the alluring title “Thor vs Aquaman: Aussie Turf Wars,” the National Enquirer reports a fight between Momoa and Chris Hemsworth took place while both are filming in Australia. An alleged source said, “They both have huge egos, and they've been sniping at each other since Jason has been making himself comfortable on Chris' home turf in Australia.” What started as jabs are now “getting a little personal” because “Chris has gotten a little jealous of all the attention Jason's gotten in his own backyard.” When Gossip Cop looked into it, we found no evidence of any conflict between the two hard-bodied men. Aside from working at rival superhero companies, the two have no animosity. Momoa has posted supportive messages on Hemsworth’s Instagram, so we find this story impossible to believe.