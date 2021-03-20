Jason Momoa And Chris Hemsworth At ‘War’ Over Who Will Be Australia’s Top Dog?

Are Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth feuding? The two superhero rivals are both filming in Australia right now, and one report believes that there’s some bad blood down under. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Clash Of The Superheroes!’

According to New Idea, Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa are currently facing off in Australia. Hemsworth is working on Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel, while Momoa helms Aquaman 2 for DC. An insider says, “They’re both extremely nice guys, but business is business and there’s been a lot of tension and sniping on both sides over territory issues.”

Momoa has, according to an insider, “been bragging that he loves Australia and sees a huge potential to establish himself there as a main action man,” but Aussie-native Hemsworth considers himself the top dog. A source said, “There’s been plenty of poaching for the best crew members, and some pretty nasty insults flying in both directions.” The article concludes with an insider saying, “It’s shaping up to be a real war of attrition, and neither of these guys wants to back down.”

Yes… And?

This story is fairly vague in terms of how Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth are actually fighting. It mentions insults but fails to report what those insults actually are. Why would New Idea play coy like this? Well, because the story is made up.

There is no bad blood between Momoa and Hemsworth. Gossip Cop already busted an identical story from the National Enquirer by pointing out the numerous supportive messages from Momoa on Hemsworth’s Instagram page. It’s preposterous to think they’d have this much animosity simply because they happen to be filming in Australia at the same time.

Chris Hemsworth And Jason Momoa Can Co-Exist

We also want to point out that Momoa is already “a main action man” in Australia, for Aquaman grossed nearly $30 million there. Plus, both DC movies and Marvel movies employ loads of big-name actors, and both companies make billions from these films. There’s more than enough room in town for both Hemsworth and Momoa.

More Momoa And Hemsworth Myths

Tabloids put Jason Momoa in the middle of so many baseless rivalries that Gossip Cop collected the stories in a single place. Momoa’s reputation of being a supportive and beloved co-worker stands firmly at odds with these supposed rivalries.

As for Chris Hemsworth, New Idea already claimed that he was feuding with Chris Pine, so this tabloid appears to just love inventing drama. It also reported that Hemsworth was expecting a baby with wife Elsa Pataky, but that’s simply not happening. Obviously, this tabloid doesn’t have any insight into Hemsworth’s life, so it’s impossible to believe that this rivalry is real.

