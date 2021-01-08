Who Is Jason Marsden? Behind The Voice Of Your Favorite Cartoons

Who Is Jason Marsden?

Jason Marsden was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on January 3rd, 1975. Contrary to popular belief, he's not the brother of X-Men star James Marsden, though IMDb says that the two actors are good friends.

WhenJason Marsden was just 11 years old, he moved to California to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. He started scoring TV roles almost immediately, appearing on popular shows such as Webster, Murphy Brown, Blossom, and Ally McBeal. He also had recurring roles on General Hospital, Full House, and Boy Meets World and was a full-time cast member on the sitcom Step By Step from 1993 until 1998.