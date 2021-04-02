Jason Aldean’s ‘Hypochondriac’ Wife Driving Him Crazy?

The country music sensation, Jason Aldean, is apparently being driven crazy thanks to his wife, Brittany Aldean’s hypochondriac tendencies. Her sniffles are driving him nuts, one tabloid reads. Gossip Cop investigates this sticky situation.

His Hypochondriac Honey

According to National Enquirer, Aldean is immensely irritated with his wife who basically thinks she’s dying anytime she gets a sniffle or spasm (the tabloid’s exact words…). The story alleges that the singer is plagued by his wife’s complaints of her many health woes both real and imagined. “She’s a total hypochondriac, and she even says it herself – but every vacation is turned upside down with her complaints of aches and pains,” one insider spills.

The story further reports that a few months ago, Aldean brought his wife to the emergency room after she started complaining of chest pains – both to him and her 1.8 million followers on social media. Insiders say that once she returned home, she admitted, “My hypochondriac a$$ is scared to kick the bucket while out in public. So, in bed I stay. I have pleurisy, which is also known as inflamed lungs. To help this, I take ibuprofen.” Brittany added, “I think I’m gonna get divorced now because I just put this man through five hours of the ER.” That actually sounds pretty reasonable, despite the tabloid trying to finesse it as overly dramatic. Clearly she was joking with the divorce comment.

Drama Queen Wife

It doesn’t end there, though. The insider later exclaims, “If Brittany gets a sunburn, he’ll never hear the end of it. Of course, he cares and listens because one of these times it may be really like her pleurisy diagnosis, and he doesn’t want to be a total louse and ignore her.”

The outlet concludes by saying, “Jason loves Brittany, but he wishes she would stop being so dramatic because it’s jarring his nerves. She’s got him so jumpy because she whines about everything, from a broken nail to feeling nauseous in the car- and he just wishes she’d stop and let him have a moment’s peace!” So this tabloid escalated its trope terrifically fast!

Made Up Madness

The National Enquirer has a long history of quite literally making up entirely outlandish stories with little to no basis. Like this one.

According to multiple sources, albeit some iffy ones, Aldean drove his wife to the ER in late January for extreme chest pain that turned out to be pleurisy, which is no big deal and simply required some Advil. These sources also allude to some of the singer’s sarcastic comments in response to his wife’s over-dramatization of the situation. However, it seems like a one-off instance and not a recurring irritation that could lead to divorce, like this tabloid is implying.

Furthermore, take a look at either one of their Instagram pages and it hardly looks like trouble in paradise. Both of them have posted sweet pictures of them together, looking as loving as ever. Maybe Aldean’s wife is a hypochondriac or a bit overdramatic about illnesses, but it’s not likely that she’s driving him absolutely crazy because of this. He probably would’ve noticed this before marrying anyways.

“Finally, a rep for the couple called all of the purported claims “ridiculous” in their article” Let’s not forget we’re still dealing with a pandemic that often includes chest pain as a symptom. Gossip Cop is willing to bet most people with any sort of chest pain are seeking immediate medical care and understandably so.

Pitted Against Each Other Already

Various additional tabloids have tried pitting these two against each other for bogus reasons too. In 2018, Gossip Cop busted a story by Star that suggested Aldean was putting his marriage in the rearview mirror simply because he didn’t have plans to record a song with his wife. And a year before that, Gossip Cop eagerly busted a story that was trying to exploit the Las Vegas shooting, simply by writing that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were supporting Aldean. Why wouldn’t they be? These tabloids stoop low with their outrageous rumors about the country singer, probably because he’s a pretty tame celebrity with little drama. So, of course, they have to make it up!

