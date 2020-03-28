Jared Leto’s Island ‘Cult’ Isn’t His Only Obsessive Fanbase

By Brianna Morton |

Jared Leto might not be creating a cult to save the world from coronavirus, but he does have a cult following thanks to his movie club. The Suicide Squad star began the little “club” shortly after returning from a retreat in the desert and learning about coronavirus. Like many others, Leto finds himself quarantined, so what else could he do to fill his time other than watch classic movies and the hottest new Netflix series?

Jared Leto found out about coronavirus in a unique way

The actor and singer missed the news about the beginning of the worldwide pandemic because he was on a 12-day silent meditation retreat in the desert. Jared Leto tweeted on March 17, “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.” It’s no wonder that when he left, it was if he’d “walked out…into a very different world.One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least.” He soon got caught up on the news thanks to friends and family who helpfully filled him in on everything that happened while he was away.

Now that he’s caught up on how the world has changed due to coronavirus, Jared Leto has settled into quarantined life much like everyone else: by watching movies and streaming shows. First up for the #JaredLetoCinemaClub was the 80’s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Leto live tweeted the Matthew Broderick movie and included several topical references to the current state of the world.

He dressed up for the occasion

Next up for Jared Leto’s “Cinema Club” was the Netflix series Tiger King. So far, Leto’s only live tweeted the first episode, but he’s actually watched the entire series already. It’s clear that the show has made a deep impression on the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman. Already, he’s noticed that he’s worn several similar outfits to the ones displayed in the documentary and for the viewing party on Thursday, he dressed up as Joe Exotic himself to mark the occasion.

For the record I’ve seen the entire series. Hold on to your 🤠 and get ready for a wild 🐯 ride. 😳😳😳😂😂😂😂 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Now I DEF wore this on tour pic.twitter.com/GhCRu434df — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Jared Leto isn’t nearly done with his dress up games, though. Today he tweeted out another series of images of himself dressed as Joe Exotic, complete with a stuffed tiger to really drive the cosplay home.

This might just be Leto’s finest character work yet. Here’s hoping that he eventually plays Joe Exotic in a future biopic. Jared Leto already has the costumes and the reputation as a deep method actor, now all he needs is the role of a lifetime.