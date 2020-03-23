Jared Leto Creating A Cult To Save People From The Coronavirus?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Jared Leto really creating a cult with the goal of saving his followers from the coronavirus? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

Last week, Leto revealed on Instagram that he spent 12 days on a silent meditation retreat in the desert and only learned about the coronavirus pandemic when he returned home. This inspired NW to concoct a story about the actor creating his own cult on a commune called Camp Mars, where he’ll bring followers to refuge.

A supposed source tells the magazine, “Jared already has a following for all his meditative beliefs and genuinely feels he’s a prophet. He has been hosting religious retreats on his island for over a year, but he feels there’s no time to get people there and is encouraging anyone who will listen to follow him and make the journey to his commune deep in the California desert.”

The alleged insider goes on to say that Leto is promising people he’ll protect them from the COVID-19 virus “through the power of his own thoughts.” The unknown tipster adds, “It’s insane. Even Jared’s own family members and friends are distancing themselves as far as possible from him.” Still, the questionable source continues, “He truly feels he has the power to change this thing, but only for an elite few – and he’s started enticing people in with his star power… insisting he’s been ‘sent by God’ to save the world.”

The tabloid’s story is as absurdly untrue as it sounds. For starters, Camp Mars, which is located in Malibu, isn’t a cult. It’s an annual three-day music festival that his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, launched back in 2015. Last year, Leto took the festival to an island in Croatia and re-named it Mars Island. Once again, these are music festivals – not cults. More importantly, Leto has been self-quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago, the actor/rocker shared an Instagram photo of a music studio he set up in his house, along with the caption, “My office for the duration of quarantine #newmusic #quarantinelife.”

Over the weekend, Leto tweeted to fans that he’s starting the “Jared Leto Cinema Club,” which involves him watching a movie and live tweeting the experience. First up was Ferris Buller’s Day Off, and he invited fans to stream the movie at home and watch along with him. While live tweeting the film, he included the hashtag “#StayAtHome” several times. Simply put, Leto isn’t encouraging anyone to wander over to the desert and seek refuge at his nonexistent cult. Still, Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the actor, who confirms it’s completely made up.

It should be noted, NW seems to enjoy this apocalyptic theme. In January, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Kanye West was building an underground bunker in Wyoming to prepare for “doomsday.” The rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, are currently self-isolating at their home in Los Angeles.