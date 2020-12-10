January Jones Responds To Tabloid Calling Her 'Desperate' With Bikini Photo

January Jones was asked for a comment by the National Enquirer for one of its insulting tabloid rumors, and she responded in a brilliant way. The actress has been targeted by the outlet before in what turned out to be a totally bogus story, but now, it's made some bold accusations about her life and career.
Of course, Jones is far from the only celebrity to call out the tabloids for their frequently wrong and nearly always rude stories, but she might have our favorite response yet. The model and actress received an email from the infamous National Enquirer about a rumor that her "attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts" have "worried friends."
Apparently, her recent behavior "smacks of a 'desperate cry for attention,'" and sources say that "her acting work appears to have dried up before then [sic] pandemic took hold." The outlet lazily asks that if she wanted to respond to the weirdly personal attack, she had to respond by the end of the day on Wednesday. It seems like the Enquirer takes about as much care in writing its emails as it does in coming up with gossip for its print copy.
It doesn't surprise us at all to see a tabloid trying to attack yet another woman for daring to post photos of herself on her own Instagram and making a story out of nothing. Jones posted another not-so-subtle jab at the obnoxious outlet with another bikini snap, this time with the direct caption, "Had to do it. #DESPERATE" and a certain finger sticking out. It looks like the story hit home for other celebrities, with Kate Bosworth and Alison Brie leaving supportive comments laughing at the post.
