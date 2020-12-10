January Jones Responds To Tabloid Calling Her 'Desperate' With Bikini Photo

It doesn't surprise us at all to see a tabloid trying to attack yet another woman for daring to post photos of herself on her own Instagram and making a story out of nothing. Jones posted another not-so-subtle jab at the obnoxious outlet with another bikini snap, this time with the direct caption, "Had to do it. #DESPERATE" and a certain finger sticking out. It looks like the story hit home for other celebrities, with Kate Bosworth and Alison Brie leaving supportive comments laughing at the post.