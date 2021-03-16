January Jones Goes Shirtless In Latest Post

Like everyone else right now, January Jones has somewhat forgotten how the whole outside world thing works after a year of quarantines and lockdowns. In her latest post, the star shared a picture with her attempt at a outfit, and she didn’t seem to feel the need to add anything underneath her jacket.

January Jones Looks Chic, Yet Comfortable

Dressed in a pair of sweatpants, a fashionable gold necklace, and a chic leather jacket, Jones asked her followers if her outfit was good enough to go out in. After so many months of pajama bottoms and slippers, who can judge her for being unsure about what counts as normal attire now?

“I’m so out of practice. Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit? What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient?? Also does it feel more like ‘date night’ or ‘target run’?”

And of course, the commenters were filled with people who were more than impressed with the look. “YES. I STAND!!!!” Taraji P. Henson wrote, adding heart-eyes emojis. “This is an A+ all around,” Alyssa Milano commented.

January Jones is plenty comfortable showing some skin on her Instagram. The model humiliated the tabloids after they tried to call her desperate for attention after daring to post a photo of herself on her own profile with a clever picture of herself in a bikini with a subtle middle finger. Seriously, it’s pretty clear by now that Jones can wear anything she wants, call it an outfit, and look absolutely killer.

