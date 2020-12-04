How Jane Fonda Became One Of The Most Despised People Of The Vietnam Era

Though all charges were dropped when lab tests revealed Fonda was telling the truth about the pills, it was clear she had attracted the ire of some powerful political players. Of course, that didn’t stop her from fighting for what she believed in.

Fonda continued to be an outspoken political activist and is still one to this day. Most recently, the Monster-In-Law star protested the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016 and orchestrated Fire Drill Fridays, a series of climate change protests in Washington, D.C., in 2019. The former resulted in her being arrested five times over a period of a few weeks. She was in good company, though—fellow Hollywood activists such as Ted Danson, Catherine Keener, and Sam Waterston were also cuffed during the protests.