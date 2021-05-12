Jane Fonda ‘Fed Up’ With Men, Wants To Date Women?

Actress Jane Fonda is known for voicing her opinion and being vocal about her personal life. This time last year, a tabloid claimed that after 83 years the actress was done with men for good. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing how that claim played out.

Jane Fonda Fed Up and Gay?

In May 2020, the National Enquirer reported Fonda was “fed up” with men and wished she was gay like her Grace and Frankie co-star, Lily Tomlin. Tomlin has been with her partner Jane for decades. According to an insider, Fonda “told Lily she always wished for the stability of a great, long-lasting relationship” and was jealous over Tomlin’s wedding anniversary.

The tabloid insisted that Fonda’s three failed marriages and the end of her relationship with Richard Perry in 2017 didn’t succeed because they “always seemed threatened by how independent and opinionated she was, so she felt like she had to tone it to down, to be subservient.” Tomlin never had that problem, the outlet alleges. “She and Wagner were writing partners and equals. Jane admires what Lily has and wishes she had the same kind of love in her life. Even if it meant she had to play for the other team.”

Not Open For Business

As Gossip Cop pointed out last year, this story is laughable. Barbarella can’t change who she is attracted to because she is tired of the opposite sex. The Klute actress has always been “independent and opinionated,” speaking up for numerous causes over the years including the Vietnam War, civil rights, and global warming. She was arrested four times in late 2019 protesting climate change outside the US Capitol. Even when she was married, she was an activist, so that argument is fallible. That part has always been a part of Jane Fonda.

Since ending her relationship with Perry, Fonda has been very vocal about being done with dating. “I’m not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago. I’m 80. I’ve closed up shop down there,” she told Extra in 2018. She further explained her reasons for staying single to British Vogue, saying, “I went through life not whole. And when I left Ted [Turner], I could feel myself moving back into myself. That is the main thing about the third act as I’m living it, I am no longer a double image.”

While the tabloids like to choose a different topic each time, they still like to pick on Fonda. Gossip Cop busted a false tabloid article in 2019 for alleging Fonda was having a nervous breakdown over the death of her brother, Peter. In 2017 one outlet came up with the insane story that she was dating Tom Cruise.

