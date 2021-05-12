Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

close up photo of Jane Fonda in a coat Celebrities Jane Fonda ‘Fed Up’ With Men, Wants To Date Women?

Actress Jane Fonda is known for voicing her opinion and being vocal about her personal life. This time last year, a tabloid claimed that after 83 years the actress was done with men for good. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing how that claim played out.  Jane Fonda Fed Up and Gay? In […]

 by Cortland Ann
Mark Wahlberg wears a dark suit to a film premiere News Mark Wahlberg’s On Extreme 7,000 Calorie A Day Diet, Here’s What He Eats

Mark Wahlberg has been gaining weight for his upcoming role in Father Stu, which has proved to be a unique challenge for the actor famed for his fit physique. He recently surprised fans with his new, fuller figure on Instagram, and now we know how he was able to completely change his look in such […]

 by Brianna Morton
Ashton Kutcher laughing with Mila Kunis at a red carpet event Celebrities Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split

Are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis headed for a $315 million divorce? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking a second look at the rumor. Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher’s Move Ruining Their Marriage? Last year, Woman’s Day reported that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ marriage was strained as […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Wendy Williams wears a bright neon yellow dress against a dark backdrop News Wendy Williams, Mike Esterman Break Up, He Says They Were ‘Never An Item’

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman have ended their romantic relationship just a few months after they met during a segment called “Date Wendy” on The Wendy Williams Show. The reason the two have decided to call it quits is completely understandable and Esterman has stressed that the two will remain friends, but Williams has been […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Jane Fonda ‘Fed Up’ With Men, Wants To Date Women?

C
Cortland Ann
7:00 pm, May 11, 2021
close up photo of Jane Fonda in a coat
(Serge Rocco/Shutterstock.com)

Actress Jane Fonda is known for voicing her opinion and being vocal about her personal life. This time last year, a tabloid claimed that after 83 years the actress was done with men for good. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing how that claim played out. 

Jane Fonda Fed Up and Gay?

In May 2020, the National Enquirer reported Fonda was “fed up” with men and wished she was gay like her Grace and Frankie co-star, Lily Tomlin. Tomlin has been with her partner Jane for decades. According to an insider, Fonda “told Lily she always wished for the stability of a great, long-lasting relationship” and was jealous over Tomlin’s wedding anniversary. 

The tabloid insisted that Fonda’s three failed marriages and the end of her relationship with Richard Perry in 2017 didn’t succeed because they “always seemed threatened by how independent and opinionated she was, so she felt like she had to tone it to down, to be subservient.” Tomlin never had that problem, the outlet alleges. “She and Wagner were writing partners and equals. Jane admires what Lily has and wishes she had the same kind of love in her life. Even if it meant she had to play for the other team.”

Not Open For Business 

As Gossip Cop pointed out last year, this story is laughable. Barbarella can’t change who she is attracted to because she is tired of the opposite sex. The Klute actress has always been “independent and opinionated,” speaking up for numerous causes over the years including the Vietnam War, civil rights, and global warming. She was arrested four times in late 2019 protesting climate change outside the US Capitol. Even when she was married, she was an activist, so that argument is fallible. That part has always been a part of Jane Fonda.

Since ending her relationship with Perry, Fonda has been very vocal about being done with dating. “I’m not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago. I’m 80. I’ve closed up shop down there,” she told Extra in 2018. She further explained her reasons for staying single to British Vogue, saying, “I went through life not whole. And when I left Ted [Turner], I could feel myself moving back into myself. That is the main thing about the third act as I’m living it, I am no longer a double image.”

While the tabloids like to choose a different topic each time, they still like to pick on Fonda. Gossip Cop busted a false tabloid article in 2019 for alleging Fonda was having a nervous breakdown over the death of her brother, Peter. In 2017 one outlet came up with the insane story that she was dating Tom Cruise.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Back Together And Already Talking About Getting Married 

Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good? 

‘The Talk’ Wants To Bring Back Sharon Osbourne Already, Per Report

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Comfortable Sandals Are From Crocs

Prince William Worried About Kate Middleton’s Anorexia?  

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.