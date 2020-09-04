Jana Kramer, Husband Mike Caussin's Marriage 'On The Brink?'

Kramer's Trust In Her Husband

Yes, it’s public knowledge that Mike Caussin repeatedly cheated on his wife for several years of their relationship, including before and after the couple were married. Trust is clearly an important part of a marriage and by stepping out on his wife, Caussin gave Kramer a reason not to trust him in the past. But, when asked in that same interview by Tamron Hall if she trusted her husband, Kramer honestly answered, “I trust him today,” adding, “I can't think about yesterday, the day before, the past, but today, he's showing up, he's a great dad today and I trust him.” Kramer knows and understands her own marriage, and her relationship with her husband, far better than any anonymous insider, so Gossip Cop will take her word on the matter.