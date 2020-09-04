Jana Kramer, Husband Mike Caussin's Marriage 'On The Brink?'

Were Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin “on the brink” in their marriage? One tabloid last fall believed that past infidelities on Caussin’s part were driving a wedge between husband and wife. Gossip Cop sat on this rumor for a few months to see what happened next in the oftentimes tumultuous marriage, and now we feel justified in our decision.
OK! reported in late 2019 that country music star Jana Kramer’s marriage to NFL player Mike Caussin was “hanging by a thread.” The spouses, who’d weathered a number of scandals surrounding Caussin’s infidelity and subsequent diagnosis of a sex addiction, were once again struggling in their marriage.
In an interview with Tamron Hall on her self-titled show, Kramer confessed that her husband had received, then deleted, a photo he’d been sent that featured a topless woman. The incident was a trigger for Kramer because she’d been cheated on by Caussin in the past.
The athlete explained to his wife of four years that the picture was just “spam,” according to the outlet, but an insider insisted that despite Kramer saying she believed her husband was telling about the photo, it was still a trigger that caused her to relive “their past turmoil.” “She can’t believe a word he says anymore,” the so-called “insider” said.
The outlet went on to use Kramer’s own words against her, claiming that the One Tree Hill star’s “anxiety is getting in the way.” She was speaking about being triggered by the topless photo and explained, “Maybe now he sees how bad that wound is for me,” adding, “I’m to the point of, like, literally a nervous breakdown, where I just can’t physically handle it anymore.” Of course a skeezy tabloid like OK! would try to spin up a scandal over essentially nothing.
Yes, it’s public knowledge that Mike Caussin repeatedly cheated on his wife for several years of their relationship, including before and after the couple were married. Trust is clearly an important part of a marriage and by stepping out on his wife, Caussin gave Kramer a reason not to trust him in the past. But, when asked in that same interview by Tamron Hall if she trusted her husband, Kramer honestly answered, “I trust him today,” adding, “I can't think about yesterday, the day before, the past, but today, he's showing up, he's a great dad today and I trust him.” Kramer knows and understands her own marriage, and her relationship with her husband, far better than any anonymous insider, so Gossip Cop will take her word on the matter.
OK! has a track record of claiming famous marriages are on “the brink” or otherwise heading for disaster when that’s clearly not the case. This spring, the outlet claimed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had saved their marriage from the brink of divorce. The two were never in any danger of divorcing in the first place, Gossip Cop discovered.
The tabloid also falsely insisted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were headed to the Bahamas amid “marriage pressure.” That tropical vacation would have to wait, Gossip Cop determined, since the island was not accepting American travelers at the time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The trip still hasn't occurred, by the way. When a publication gets the facts wrong this often, it’s difficult to trust its reporting at all.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.