Why Jana Duggar Stands Out In The Duggar Family

In the Duggar family, they’re almost always in the midst of planning a wedding or welcoming a new baby, but Jana Duggar seems to stand alone. The eldest daughter of the Duggar clan is a lot different than her siblings, which has elicited a lot of online theories as to why. The 30-year-old reality TV star doesn’t seem too bothered by the differences, however.

Jana’s single status has become fodder for gossip, especially as her younger siblings continue to get married and have children. Though she’s been “courted” by a handful of potential suitors, none of those matches led to matrimony. On an episode of Counting On, as transcribed by Us Weekly, Jana admitted that there is “pressure” for her to find a spouse. “Everyone’s always giving their suggestions,” the eldest Duggar daughter explained. She doesn’t pay them much mind, she said. “I’m like, ‘Y’all when the time comes.’”

Jana Duggar Targeted By Online Rumors

That doesn’t stop some online gossip sites like The Hollywood Gossip from making absurd claims about why she’s really single. In one article, the site claims Jana’s dad, Jim Bob, is the reason why Jana’s never been married. The patriarch of the Duggar clan apparently can’t bear to part with his favorite source of free childcare, the site posits. So he said “no” to every potential match that came Jana’s way until the poor girl simply stopped trying. That is a popular fan theory that has circulated around forums dedicated to the prolific family, but just because fans think it might be true doesn’t make it an actual fact.

In reality, running the Duggar household and helping to care for her younger siblings (and ever-growing list of nieces and nephews) is only one part of Jana’s life. Since she’s single and child-free, there’s a whole host of opportunities available to her that she plans on taking advantage of. “If I was sitting here waiting to get married, I think that would be more depressing but instead, I really look at this as, OK what are other things that I could be doing right now that maybe I can’t do later?” Jana said on the show. “I’ve really enjoyed the different opportunities that I’ve had [like] travel; even still being able to travel with my family that maybe my married siblings can’t do.” Though she usually travels with family members, including dad Jim Bob, it’s still more freedom than other married people in her family have.

One Day Her Prince Will Come

As for waiting for Prince Charming, Jana is still holding out hope, which doesn’t really fit the narrative of the “put upon” spinster stereotype that gossipers push on her. In fact, Jana seems very matter-of-fact about the whole process, revealing that she’s not the only one who’s had suitors that haven’t worked out. “Different ones of us have been in relationships, courtships, whatever you want to label it as. Of course, it doesn’t always end in marriage and that’s OK,” Jana explained, adding, “You have to sometimes talk to someone, get to know someone and realize, you know what, it doesn’t have to end in marriage.” Far from being resigned to her fate as the spinster Duggar, Jana is out there living her best life.