Jamie Spears Is The Clear Villain Of The Britney Spears Doc, But Everyone Hates This Guy Just As Much

Wrong. He was in it for himself and himself alone, yet he tries to further downplay the constant harassment by him and his pap buddies by saying, “Working on her for so many years, she never gave a clue or information to us that ‘I would appreciate you guys leave me the eff alone.’” Spears often spoke out at the about how impossible life had become with the constant glare of flashbulbs exploding with her every public move. In an interview with Matt Lauer included in the documentary, Spears breaks down in tears when she says her biggest wish is for them to leave her alone. Ramos’ counter? “There were times when she [was] like, ‘Can you leave me alone for the day? But it wasn’t like, ‘Leave me alone forever.’” It was actually that.