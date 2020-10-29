Jamie Lynn Spears Provides Update On How Britney Spears Is Doing

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing her thoughts on big sister Britney Spears and how she thinks the pop star is faring these days.
On Thursday, the younger Spears appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her return to show business. The 29-year old wife and mother of two has kept a pretty low profile in recent years, but between an acting role in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias and a Zoey 101 reboot, she's ready to reclaim her place in the spotlight.
However, host Michael Strahan couldn't help but kick things off with an inquiry about Brit's current status.
"You know a lot of fans across the world have been speaking out in support of your big sister Britney," he says. "What would you like to say to everyone who's wondering how she's doing now?"
"I think that she's doing just like the rest of us," Spears replies. "She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."
It's a mature and measured answer, even if some fans may not buy it. By now we all know that the 38-year-old has been embroiled in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over a court-ordered conservatorship that's lasted for over 12 years. Spears wants her dad stripped of any role in controlling her finances, and many fans have her back on the matter, using the hashtag #FreeBritney to show their support.
But that doesn't mean they haven't noticed her bizarre behavior on social media. Spears has long posted videos that are garden-variety weird, but this month she went into overdrive, talking nervously into the camera and sharing nonsensical thoughts in a string of posts. Her most recent vid, which showed her dancing to Madonna's "Justify My Love" in her underwear, was deleted from her Instagram account, and she's disappeared from social media ever since.
It's hard to say what's really going on behind the scenes, but while she works it out, her younger sister is poised to be the one bringing joy to our screens while we ride out the pandemic. For more on Jamie Lynn Spears and her upcoming projects, check out the whole interview: